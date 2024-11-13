Making The First Step To Mental Health Treatment Easier With AI: Rogers Introduces Limbic Access Chatbot

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rogers is collaborating with Limbic to offer Limbic Access, an AI-powered chatbot that provides prospective patients an alternative front door to treatment.

- Signa Meyers, Rogers' vice president of strategic initiatives

OCONOMOWOC, WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rogers Behavioral is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to create easier pathways to care for anyone making the courageous decision to seek mental health support.

Rogers is collaborating with Limbic to offer Limbic Access, an AI-powered chatbot that provides prospective patients an alternative screening option as a front door to treatment in addition to traditional options. Users can chat with Limbic Access, describing their concerns in their own words, and the online tool will assist with their screening and offering next steps.

Innovative initiatives such as this are key to Rogers' commitment to expanding treatment access. Research shows the Limbic Access AI chatbot can increase the likelihood of historically marginalized groups seeking care. For example, a 2024 study in Nature Medicine shows the tool not only increases the overall number people referring themselves into treatment by 15%, but that the increase in self-referrals was particularly pronounced for nonbinary individuals (179% increase), Black individuals (40% increase), and individuals belonging to ethnic minorities in general (29% increase).

Though Limbic Access is clearly marked as a robot, the conversational AI is highly personalized and empathetic, making it an approachable, stigma-free, and low-stress way for patients to take the first step in seeking care.

“We're committed to expanding access to our effective, evidence-based mental health and addiction treatment to everyone who could benefit, knowing that requires innovative solutions to meet patients where they are,” says Cindy Meyer, Rogers' CEO and president.“This AI tool offers our patients one more way to get the care they deserve to live more fulfilling, enriched lives.”

Limbic Access can work through initial screenings with prospective patients and has safety features included to provide support for patients in potential crisis.

“Limbic Access was created to do more than improve efficiency-it's a true clinical AI, built to meet the highest clinical standards,” says Ross Harper, Limbic's co-founder and CEO.“Rogers has embraced this innovation with vision and leadership, expanding access to care and setting a new standard for mental health support in the U.S. It's exciting to see them lead the way in this important shift.”

Limbic Access does not replace diagnostic or screening tools, nor does it replace Rogers' mental health professionals and the critical work they do. Rather, the AI tool offers another treatment access point for prospective patients.

A 24/7 addition to Rogers' website, Limbic Access will be available when individuals are ready to ask for help.

“Whether it's because of social anxiety, stigma, or any number of valid reasons, sometimes people who are already experiencing mental health distress may not feel comfortable with traditional ways of getting into care, such as a phone call. Certain populations may prefer the initial anonymity of not sharing details about themselves with another person,” says Signa Meyers, Rogers' vice president of strategic initiatives.“Ready at the very moment patients are, Limbic Access is an excellent way to open the front door to care for patients who may not be likely to start treatment otherwise.”

“This is a truly accessible, user-friendly approach to providing access to care, using AI that's conversational and optimized for mental health,” says Brian Kay, Rogers' chief strategy officer.“We'll be one of the first institutions in the U.S. to leverage this type of technology in this manner, as Rogers continues to lead the way in the behavioral health field, finding innovative strategies to improve our care with AI. We of course still rely on our clinicians' expertise when admitting and treating patients, but Limbic Access is another important tool that can assist us in expanding access to our services and streamlining the process for both patients and providers.”

Rogers' traditional free screening options are still available, including over the phone at 800-767-4411 and screening requests at this webpage , rogersbh/screening-request.

Rogers plans to make Limbic Access available on its website by the end of the year.

For more information, please contact Maddy O'Neill at ... or 262-599-4542.

About Rogers Behavioral Health :

Rogers Behavioral Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit provider of mental health and addiction services. Rogers offers evidence-based treatment for adults, children, and adolescents with depression and other mood disorders, eating disorders, addiction, OCD and anxiety disorders, trauma, and PTSD. In addition to locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington, Rogers operates three inpatient behavioral health hospitals, 17 residential programs and eight centers offering PHP and IOP treatment in Wisconsin -- soon to be nine. Outpatient services for medication management and psychiatric evaluations are offered virtually and in-person in Wisconsin.

The System also includes Ladish Co. Foundation Center, home to Rogers Research Center, the Rogers Foundation, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room®. In addition, Rogers leads the nationwide WISE coalition with the goal of eliminating stigma related to mental health and substance use disorders. Learn more at rogersbh.

About Limbic:

Limbic creates clinical AI tools for mental healthcare. Proven over more than 320,000 patients, Limbic's evidence-based AI for patient assessments and care support have been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes, clinician satisfaction, and operational efficiency. With the first and only AI chatbot to earn the UK's Class IIa medical device status, Limbic is setting the standard clinical AI in behavioral health.

Maddy O'Neill

Rogers Behavioral Health

262-599-4542

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.