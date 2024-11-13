Trump determined about putting end to Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Finnish President Alexander Stubb has warned global leaders that US President-elect Donald is "very serious" about ending the Ukraine conflict. Speaking to Bloomberg Television after a phone call with Trump, Stubb emphasized that European nations and others should understand the urgency of negotiations before Trump takes office on January 20. He suggested there is a window of opportunity for peace talks between the election and inauguration.



Stubb, a strong supporter of Ukraine, declined to comment on whether Trump could secure a "just and fair" peace deal but reiterated Ukraine's demands, which Russia views as unrealistic. Trump, during his campaign, pledged he could resolve the conflict within 24 hours, though details of his approach remain unclear. Media reports indicate he may pressure both Moscow and Kiev to reach a compromise.



Ukraine's government has reportedly presented Trump with a proposal to ensure continued US aid in exchange for special access to Ukrainian natural resources and other benefits. Meanwhile, Moscow argues the conflict is a US-led proxy war against Russia, with Russian forces making significant gains. The Kremlin insists any resolution must address NATO's eastward expansion, a key issue in the conflict. Finland, having joined NATO in April 2023, is now a member of the US-led military alliance after abandoning its long-standing neutrality.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881340