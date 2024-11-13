Maj Gen Mukherjee Takes Charge Of 'Ace Of Spades' Division In J & K
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Major General Kaushik Mukherjee has taken over as the general officer commanding of the strategic 'Ace of Spades' division entrusted with guarding the LoC in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
Maj Gen Mukherjee assumed command of the 'Ace of Spades' division, also known as 25 Infantry division which has its headquarters in Rajouri town, from Maj Gen Gaurav Rishi, the officials said.
In a post on X, Jammu-based White Knight Corps said Maj Gen Mukherjee, after taking over the charge, urged all ranks to“pursue operational excellence and maintain combat readiness for any contingency”.
