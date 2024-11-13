Maj Gen Mukherjee Takes Charge Of 'Ace Of Spades' Division In J & K

Maj Gen Mukherjee assumed command of the 'Ace of Spades' division, also known as 25 Infantry division which has its headquarters in Rajouri town, from Maj Gen Gaurav Rishi, the officials said.

In a post on X, Jammu-based White Knight Corps said Maj Gen Mukherjee, after taking over the charge, urged all ranks to“pursue operational excellence and maintain combat readiness for any contingency”.

