Kerala: CPI-M Supports Jayarajan On Autobiography Controversy, Cong Says He Will Join BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (IANS) on Wednesday alleged that veteran CPI-M leader E.P. Jayarajan will join the BJP soon following reports that his (Jayarajan) autobiography contains "explosive" information putting his party in trouble. However, the author's party members have supported him over the controversy.

The titled 'Kattan Chayayum Paripvada' - to be launched by a leading Kerala publishing house DC on Wednesday - has also been postponed following the controversy.

After Jayarajan denied the reports, saying it was a conspiracy to target him and the CPI-M, party leaders have also come to his defence.

Acting party general secretary Prakash Karat said now that Jayarajan has denied the reports which is enough for the party and leaders.

“Now that Jayarajan has clearly clarified, we believe him. Look, you (media) are known for putting out all sorts of reports,” State party secretary M.V. Govindan told media persons.

T. P. Ramakrishnan, the Left Democratic Front convenor said:“It's unfortunate that the media is continuing to rake up this issue even when Jayarajan has made it very clear that his book is being written only. Once the author has clarified, how can it be published? But you people continue to carry the same report.”

Ramakrishnan replaced Jayarajan in September after the latter ran into trouble when he claimed that senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar had visited his son's apartment in Thiruvananthapuram for a meeting, which fueled allegations by the Congress-led UDF of a covert understanding between the CPI-M and BJP.

While the CPI-M top brass defended Jayarajan, State Congress president and Kannur Lok Sabha member K. Sudhakaran said from what we see the way Jayarajan is jumping up and down it's clear that he will join the BJP soon.

“We all saw what Jayarajan said about the meeting with Javadekhar and he said it the day the Lok Sabha polls took place. He will join the BJP soon. DC Books is a hugely popular and renowned publishing house. Whatever has come out now is going to be a discussion point in the by-elections, here,” said Sudhakaran.

Kerala Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan reminded about the business deals that the family of Jayarajan has with former MoS and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“All of us are aware of a plush resort that was co-owned by the wife of Jayarajan and their son. The hotel was taken over by the company of Chandrasekhar,” said Satheesan.

The excerpts from the autobiography which have been widely broadcast on TV channels, were critical of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The book allegedly highlights Jayarajan's dissatisfaction with the party's failure to listen to him. It also criticises the party's choice of candidates for the April Lok Sabha elections and the selection of P. Sarin, a former Congress member, as the Left candidate for the upcoming Palakkad Assembly by-election on November 20.

DC Books was scheduled to release the book at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. however, after Jayarajan firmly denied the authenticity of the contents, DC Books' announced that the release has been put on hold.

“I have not authorised anyone to release my book as it is not finished yet. I only learned of its supposed release today from the news. The contents being broadcast are not from my book,” Jayarajan said,

He further alleged,“This is part of a conspiracy timed deliberately to coincide with today's bypolls to tarnish me and my party. I will pursue legal action.”

E.P. Jayarajan on Wednesday evening filed a complaint with the State Police chief about the“fake news” spreading in the media about his autobiography using fake documents.

Since being denied a ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections, Jayarajan has been unpredictable, frequently putting his party in challenging positions.

State BJP President K. Surendran said that the CPI-M in Kerala is at its lowest point and that Jayarajan's statements are genuine.

“Chief Minister Vijayan's sole agenda is to position his son-in-law, State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, as his successor, sidelining veterans like Jayarajan. The BJP assures Jayarajan that if needed, we will stand by him,” Surendran declared.