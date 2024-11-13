Smart Antenna Market To Surpass USD 14.54 Billion By 2032, Predicted CAGR Of 9.2%| Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing digital connectivity and the rising implementation of 5G millimeter-wave radio frequencies in various devices contribute to the smart antenna market expansion.
New York, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
The market for smart antennas is poised to witness a healthy CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2032, according to Polaris Market Research's latest research study. The smart antenna market size was valued at USD 6.60 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 14.54 billion by 2032.
Market Introduction:
What Are Smart Antennas?
Smart antennas are antenna arrays with digital signal processing algorithms to identify spatial signatures. These antennas can seamlessly adapt or adjust their beam patterns according to a desired criterion. The intelligent algorithms in smart antennas calculate the optimal antenna combination to ensure that the signals transmitted are superimposed and enhanced at the receiver's end. This increases the signal coverage distance and boosts the transmission rate.
With smart antennas, service providers can improve user experience by offering better coverage at the edge. Also, these antennas enable the adjustment of the direction of signal beams based on user locations, thereby reducing user interference in different directions and improving the user-experienced Wi-Fi speed. The smart antenna market demand has increased with technological advancements that facilitate secure and high-speed two-way communication.
Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:
Market Report Scope and Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Value in 2023
| USD 6.60 billion
| Market value by 2032
| USD 14.54 billion
| CAGR
| 9.2% from 2024 to 2032
| Base Year
| 2023
| Historical Data
| 2019–2022
| Forecast Period
| 2024–2032
Top Market Players:
The top players in the market are making significant investments in research & development to improve their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking a variety of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to expand their global presence.
The smart antenna market key players are:
Airgain Inc. Amphenol Corporation Broadcom Limited Intel Corporation Linx Technologies Molex LLC Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Sierra Wireless Sunway Communication
Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:
Market Drivers and Opportunities:
Rising IoT Applications : Internet of Things (IoT) devices need reliable and efficient connectivity to transmit data over long distances. Smart antennas offer reliable connectivity by improving signal coverage and minimizing interference. The growing proliferation of IoT devices boosts the smart antenna market growth. Growing 5G Adoption : The rising adoption of 5G technologies in smart antennas is another major factor propelling the growth of the market. 5G networks make use of new technologies and operate at higher frequencies to reduce latency and achieve significantly faster data speeds. Technological Advancements : The demand for smart antennas is driven by technological advancements that facilitate secure and high-speed two-way communication. Besides, the increased reliance of companies on rapid two-way communication due to the introduction of new technologies further boosts the smart antenna market sales.
Regional Overview
North America : North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023. This is primarily due to the presence of several technology firms that specialize in telecommunications and wireless technologies. This fosters innovation and supports the rapid development and deployment of smart antenna systems in industries such as construction and agriculture. Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. APAC's robust growth in the smart antenna market can be attributed to the capability of smart antennas to ensure smooth wireless connectivity for high-speed communication systems in the region. Other factors driving the regional market growth are rapid expansion of IoT and growing adoption of 5G networks in the region.
Recent Market Progresses:
In May 2024, Point One Navigation announced its collaboration with Calian GNSS. The new partnership aims to offer seamless Smart GNSS Antenna support for Polaris RTK to enable innovative healthcare, learning, communications, and cybersecurity solutions. In April 2024, Leica Geosystems introduced its new smart antenna, the Leica iCON gps 120, at the construction trade show Intermat in France. The new smart antenna is an advanced addition in the smart antenna market, offering adaptable and versatile machine control solutions.
Inquire more about this report before purchase:
Market Segmentation:
By Type Outlook:
Switched Beam Smart Antenna Adaptive Array Smart Antenna FPC Smart Antenna LDS Smart Antenna MPI Smart Antenna LCP Smart Antenna
Smart Antenna Technology Outlook:
SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output) MIMO (Multiple Input Single Output) MISO (Multiple Input Multiple Output)
Smart Antenna Product Outlook:
Smart TV Phone Laptop Wireless Audio Tablet Wearables Desktop
Smart Antenna Application Outlook:
Wi-Fi Systems Cellular Systems WiMAX Systems RADAR Systems Others
Smart Antenna Regional Outlook:
North America Europe
Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
Browse PMR's Smart Antenna Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:
The global smart antenna market size is expected to reach USD 14.54 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:
Ambient Lighting Market
Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market
Automated Fare Collection Market
Digital Signage Market
Smart Tv Market
About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:
Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.
Contact:
Likhil G
8 The Green Ste 19824,
Dover, DE 19901,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: ...
Web:
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
MENAFN13112024004107003653ID1108880848
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.