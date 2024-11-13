Zelensky On Russia's Combined Attack: Timely Supply Of Anti-Missiles Saves Lives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Timely of anti-missiles for Ukraine's air defense, fulfilling agreements on defense systems and on production and supply of electronic warfare (EW) systems is about saving lives.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote this in a Telegram post.

“This morning there was another combined Russian attack on our cities, and there was an effective response from our air defense. We shot down Russian missiles, including ballistic missiles, missiles that attacked Kyiv, as well as drones,” Zelensky said.

He mentioned that a total of about 90 strike drones attacked Ukraine.

"And it is important that our forces have the means to defend the country from Russian terror. I am grateful to each of the partners who help. Delivering anti-missiles for our air defense system on time, fulfilling agreements on defense systems, on the production and supply of electronic warfare means, without exaggeration, being a savior of people. Each such manifestation of the effectiveness of our air defense means saved lives and protected infrastructure," the President added.

According to Zelensky, "the more results our warriors achieve, the closer the end of the war will be." "This is how peace is achieved through strength," he emphasized.

As reported earlier, by 10:00 on Wednesday, November 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces had downed two Kh-101 cruise missiles, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 37 strike drones.