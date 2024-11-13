Bus accident in northern Pakistan leaves 26 dead

(MENAFN) The death toll from a tragic passenger bus accident in northern Pakistan has risen to 26, according to local authorities. Muhammad Zubair, a police official from the Diamer district in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, confirmed the updated figure on Wednesday. He mentioned that, among the passengers, one woman was fortunate enough to remain unhurt in the incident. The accident occurred when the bus, which was carrying a wedding party, plunged into the Indus River in Pakistan’s northeastern Gilgit-Baltistan region the previous evening.



The ill-fated bus had been transporting a wedding procession from the Astore district of Gilgit-Baltistan, en route to the Chakwal district in Punjab. The journey, meant to be a celebration, turned into a devastating tragedy when the vehicle veered off the road and fell into the river. Local authorities have been investigating the incident, and it is believed that the bus may have been traveling at excessive speed, which could have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The bus was carrying 27 people at the time of the accident.



According to police reports, the crash appears to have been caused by overspeeding, which led to the driver losing control as the bus neared a dangerous stretch of road. The vehicle’s speed combined with the road conditions in the hilly region likely contributed to the tragic outcome. Emergency responders have been working tirelessly to recover the victims from the river, but the challenging terrain and the swift current of the Indus River have made the recovery operations difficult and dangerous.



The accident has shocked the local community, with many expressing grief over the loss of lives, especially as the bus was carrying people on a joyous occasion. The tragic incident highlights the ongoing issues related to road safety in Pakistan, particularly in mountainous areas where poor road conditions and reckless driving are major contributors to accidents. The loss of 26 lives in this incident has left a deep impact on the families of the victims and the wider community.

