Aspire Academy's Milestone 10Th Global Summit Concludes

Doha: The star-studded 10th edition of the Aspire Academy Global Summit concluded in breathtaking style at Qatar's Regency Sealine Camp, bringing together leaders from 50 top organisations worldwide.

Over two days, the summit provided a for exchanging groundbreaking insights on sports science, coaching techniques, and performance, with a key focus on inspiring the next generation of sports leaders.

A powerful setting for global collaboration

Ali Salem Afif, Chairman of the Aspire Academy Global Summit 2024, shared his pride in hosting the summit in Qatar this year, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of Aspire Academy's founding.“We are proud to hold the 10th edition of this summit in Qatar during this exceptional year,” said Afif.

“The summit took place in a unique atmosphere that blended in-depth technical and professional work with recreational activities in the heart of Qatar's desert, in the Sealine area. This had a positive impact on participants from around the world.”



Aspire Academy Global Summit 2024 Chairman Ali Salem Afif (left) and Executive Director of the Aspire Academy Global Summit Professor Valter Di Salvo (second left) with participants of the star chat.

The Global Summit compliments the work done all-year-round work by the Aspire in the World Fellows community. He thanked the organizing committee members of the 2024 Aspire Global Summit and the Marketing and Communications Department, led by Al Anoud Al Misnad, for their invaluable efforts.

Al Anoud Al Misnad, Director of Marketing and Communications at Aspire Academy, remarked that hosting the 2024 Aspire Global Summit in the breathtaking setting of Qatar's Sealine Desert brings a special essence to this 10th edition, reflecting an aspect of our nation's culture.

Al Anoud, who also serves as a member of the summit's organizing committee, added that the impressive attendance and broad participation of Aspire Fellows from around the world, along with prominent guest speakers, highlight the importance of the Aspire Academy Global Summit. After 10 years since its inaugural edition in Paris in 2014, it is inspiring to see this 10th edition in Qatar receiving such outstanding international participation and engagement over two full days.

A feast under the desert stars

The summit's first day concluded with an unforgettable gala dinner, held amidst the stunning desert landscapes of the Outpost Al Barari. VIP guests, Aspire in the World Fellows, and sponsors enjoyed an exceptional dining experience under the starry sky with the sand beneath their feet.



Italian basketball coach Sergio Scariolo with Aspire Academy Director of Marketing and Communications Al Anoud Al Misnad.

The evening's highlight was a Star Chat with Italian basketball coach Sergio Scariolo, current head coach of the Spanish national basketball team. Under his leadership, Spain has won both a World Cup and four European Basketball Championship titles. During his talk, Scariolo shared valuable coaching techniques and emphasized the importance of continual learning and building strong connections with players.

“One of the most important tips I can give is a word you should all keep away from - 'complacency',” Scariolo shared.“Never be satisfied and think your job is done. To stay at the top, you need to keep improving and changing.”

Reflections on evolution in football

Unfortunately, former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta was unable to attend the summit due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, the event continued on its second day with an exciting lineup of roundtables and workshops. A key session focused on the technical and tactical evolution of football over the past decade. Gerrard Trives Guardiola from Barcelona's Methodology Department provided valuable insights into how the club's style of play has adapted following the departure of legends like Lionel Messi and Neymar. He stressed the importance of allowing young players to express themselves while adapting to evolving tactical demands.

Meanwhile, Jose Tavares, Academy Director at Porto FC, emphasized the need to anticipate future trends in football to start implementing change early. He also discussed the significance of emotional moments in a player's journey and how these can be harnessed to motivate players to achieve more. Cristian Javier Ramirez Lizana, Tactical Performance Analyst for the Brazilian Women's National Team, highlighted that effective communication is not only about how information is delivered, but equally about how it is received. He stressed the importance of understanding how different players process feedback, so technical staff can tailor their approach accordingly.

The future of football performance: What's next?

Darragh Connolly, Head of Academy Performance at Juventus, emphasized the importance of preparing young players for professional football as academies expand across various age groups. He stressed that the entire structure of a football club must be aligned to ensure players are ready for the challenges of the professional game. Rick Cost, Director of High Performance at US Soccer, pointed out that a one-size-fits-all approach to development is not feasible across all football institutions.

He advocated for tailored strategies and philosophies that cater to the unique needs of each club and player. Looking ahead, Cost highlighted the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence and its potential to transform football. He urged delegates to stay ahead of this trend, stressing the importance of using AI wisely to enhance coaching and performance analysis.

In a special moment, Aspire Academy graduate and four-time Olympic high jump medallist Mutaz Barshim made a guest appearance during the final afternoon of the summit. His presence underscored the Academy's commitment to excellence across all sporting disciplines.

The summit also recognized several members of the Aspire in the World Fellows with special awards, honouring their contributions and unwavering support throughout the last 10 editions of the Global Summit.

A successful conclusion

The two-day summit concluded with great success, offering a wealth of knowledge, networking opportunities, and inspiration for the global sports community. With a forward-thinking focus on advancing sports coaching and performance, participants departed with renewed enthusiasm and fresh ideas for shaping the industry's future.

The summit concluded with a discussion of workshop outcomes, addressing the following topics:

1. Mind the Gap: This session focused on tracing the evolution of football performance and science over the past decade. It examined footballers' well-being and the increasing demands placed on players, as well as exploring effective ways to utilize and communicate data.

2. Technical-Tactical (R)evolution: This segment explored the changes and innovations in football over the last ten years. It provided insights into how players can apply theoretical information in practice while emphasizing the importance of investing in coaches' mentorship.

3. The Future of Football Performance: This discussion looked ahead at potential developments in performance, strategy, and player development. It also highlighted the paradox of society's decreasing levels of physical activity alongside the growing demands placed on elite professional footballers.

The event wrapped up with a unique Inland Sea (Khor Al Udaid) experience, allowing attendees to witness the breathtaking Qatari sunset while immersing themselves in the essence of Qatar's rich culture and hospitality.

Valter and the Aspire Fellows: Looking ahead to the next Edition

Professor Valter Di Salvo, Executive Director of the 2024 Aspire Global Summit, expressed his gratitude to the Aspire in the World Fellows community for their efforts throughout the year and their remarkable engagement in the 10th edition of the 2024 Aspire Global Summit. Valter, along with the Aspire Fellows in attendance, is looking forward to hosting the 11th edition of the Aspire Global Summit next year.