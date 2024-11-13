Retaliators set tram ablaze in Amsterdam

(MENAFN) In Amsterdam on Monday, rioters set a tram on fire after several days of unrest following an antisemitic attack on Israeli football fans. reported that the disturbances began around 9:15 pm local time in the city's northwest. Dozens of rioters threw stones, launched fireworks, and damaged cars and buses while shouting antisemitic slogans.



A cyclist was also reportedly attacked by one of the rioters, as shown in a posted by journalist Jesper Roele. Authorities arrested three individuals at the scene, with no injuries reported among bystanders.



In a separate statement, police confirmed the detention of five additional suspects in connection with violent clashes that occurred on November 7, following a match between Ajax and the Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv club. The disturbances, in which Israeli fans were assaulted by mobs chanting pro-Palestinian and anti-Jewish slogans, led to over 60 arrests.



Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the attacks, emphasizing that the violence, perpetrated by men with a migration background, was “unadulterated antisemitic violence.” Schoof called for strong action against the perpetrators. Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, antisemitic incidents have surged in several countries.

