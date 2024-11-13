Media reports US Republicans regaining control of House of Representatives

(MENAFN) Republicans are set to maintain control of the US House of Representatives, according to a projection from election analysis site Decision Desk HQ. This victory strengthens President-elect Donald Trump’s decisive win over candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and solidifies GOP dominance in Congress, alongside their control of the Senate and a conservative 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court.



On Monday, the GOP secured its 218th seat in the 435-seat House, ensuring their majority despite losing four seats to the Democrats on November 5. expressed his gratitude to House Speaker Mike Johnson for his leadership, commending him for “doing a terrific job.”



With Republicans having gained control of the Senate by winning 53 of the 100 seats, both chambers of Congress are now in GOP hands. This will be pivotal for advancing Trump’s legislative priorities on issues like immigration and the economy.



Johnson hailed the results as proof that Americans are eager for policies on secure borders, lower costs, and “peace through strength.” He also emphasized that Republicans are ready to work with Trump in a “unified government.” Analysts and Democratic strategists believe the election outcome signals a broader political shift, with voters disillusioned by inflation and rejecting the progressive agenda championed by left-wing factions of the Democratic Party.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881126