Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets UN Under-Secretary-General, Senior Humanitarian Reconstruction Coordinator For Gaza

11/13/2024 5:19:53 AM

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met today with United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, HE Sigrid Kaag, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the challenges that face humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, in addition to ways of cooperation to deliver the humanitarian aid to Gaza.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities towards the humanitarian crisis in Gaza - especially in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the starvation policy pursued by the Israeli occupation, and the occupation's obstruction in delivering humanitarian aid.

