Axis Mundi Empire Opens New Church And Invites People To Become Deities

The Axis Mundi Empire, an up-and-coming micronation, proudly announces the launch of its state religion, the Terran Church of God. This unique church welcomes all faiths and beliefs, bringing them together under the idea of one God. With a Christian Omnist approach, the Terran Church of God respects and celebrates the diversity of religions, seeing them as part of a shared spiritual journey.







As part of this new movement, the Axis Mundi Empire is also opening applications for deification, inviting people to apply to become official deities in the Empire's unique cosmology. This is a rare chance for individuals worldwide to join a special spiritual legacy, gaining a place of honor within the Axis Mundi faith.

“Our new church is a home for all beliefs, a place where everyone can feel connected,” said a representative from the Axis Mundi Empire.“By opening up deification, we're inviting people to contribute their unique beliefs and be celebrated as spiritual figures in our growing community.”

To apply for deification or learn more about this special opportunity, visit our application page. Successful applicants will become part of the Axis Mundi Empire's spiritual history, adding their own voices to its evolving beliefs and practices.

For more information on the Terran Church of God and the Axis Mundi Empire's mission, please visit our website. Join us in building a new, inclusive world of faith and unity.

Website:

Application link for deification: deification-application