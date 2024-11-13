Coldplay Announces Fourth Show In Ahmedabad On 25 January. Tickets Available From...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay has announced a fourth show in India as part of their Of The Spheres World Tour. The fourth show is set to take place at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. BookMyShow announced that tickets for the Coldplay show will be available starting 16 November at 12 pm.

British pop-rock Coldplay is set to return to India next year for the first time since 2016.

BookMyShow has not revealed the ticket prices for the Coldplay Ahmedabad concert yet. The ticket prices for Coldplay's 2025 Mumbai concerts ranged from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000, with VIP lounge tickets costing ₹35,000



Regular tickets: Prices ranged from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000

Infinity Tickets: Priced at around ₹2,000, these tickets could be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two per buyer VIP lounge tickets: Cost ₹35,000

Tickets for the 25 January Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium will go live on 16 November at 12 PM, BookMyShow informed.

To book the tickets to Coldplay's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour', follow these steps:

Log in to BookMyShow using your phone number or email-IDBefore booking decide your preferred categoryClick on 'BOOK NOW' to enter the waiting roomYou can enter the waiting room anytime between 11-11.59 am on 16 NovemberBookMyShow attached a cautionary noted saying,“Early entry in thedoes not give priority access to the queue”, adding ,“once the sale begins at at 12pm, each user will be assigned a position in the queue through an automated queue randomisation”.While you are in the queue you will see the number of people ahead of youWhile you await your turn you can explore the seat mapPeriodic updates on the percentage of seats available per category for the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad will also be visibleDon't exit, refresh, or click the back button, or you will lose the place in the queueOnce it's your turn, you have 4 minutes to book your tickets for Coldplay Ahmedabad concert . A maximum of 4 tickets can be booked per user for the Ahmedabad show.Choose the ticket category and select your seat basis availability. Seat selections available only for seated zones.Once decided add your name and address for the delivery of ticketsComplete your payment on the BookMyShow website/appOnce payment is complete your will get ticket confirmation on the registered email id, and phone number. Physical tickets will be delivered closer to the show date.