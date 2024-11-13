Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar Teaser Is Out: 'Vicky Kaushal In On', Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The teaser for Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik, has just been released, sending fans into a frenzy. Vicky Kaushal is set to play the iconic role of Lord Parshuram in this grand-scale feature film.

The projectis generating massive buzz and is set to enter its pre-production phase in January 2025, with shooting slated to begin in November 2025. Netizens are already excited to see Kaushal take on this mythical role, sparking widespread anticipation for the film.

In a post on X, critic Taran Adarsh wrote,“Dinesh Vijan-Amar Kaushik reunite after 'Stree 2'. Vicky Kaushal to star as legendary chiranjeevi Parshurama in 'Mahavtar'. Christmas 2026 release. This will be his third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan, after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the eagerly anticipated Chhaava. Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, Mahavatar is all set to hit cinemas on Christmas 2026.”

A user said,“What a look”. Another said,“If the announcement is so epic then I can't even begin to imagine what the result would be like Maddock is nailing at every front and how!”

Another user said,“The only guy in Bollywood who can even cringy movies like Bad News, but also do legendary movies which WILL win him the national award. The most versatile actor in Bollywood currently.”

A user said,“We are gearing towards narrating the stories of our courageous ancestors through cinema now ❤️ #VickyKaushal as lord parshuram in #Mahavtar. #Maddock Knows the pulse of the audience. I'm so in for this, Excited 💥 #Amarkaushik”