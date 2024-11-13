Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Progress Update At High-Grade Reward Gold Mine

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce an update on the Reward mine start up, with the refurbished Gekko arriving this week along with a team of trades people to install and commission the plant. Further the site infrastructure has been redeveloped with a number of improvements to roads and tails line implemented.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Civils completed.

- Gekko have commenced mobilising the Gekko Gravity plant from Ballarat to the Mine site.

- Recently purchased LM 90 Drill Rig has been mobilised from Kalgoorlie to the Mine site.

- Mobile fleet purchased and on site.

o Light vehicles, heavy 6wd truck, 4wd Dual cab light truck, Integrated tool carrier, underground loader, underground haul truck, excavator

- Fixed plant purchased and on site.

o Underground fans

o Transformers

o Fuel Infrastructure

o Replacement piping for slurry and water reclaim

- General Manager and Mine Manager has commenced employment on site.

- Road infrastructure upgraded.

- Portal entry and ore handling area refurbished and expanded.

- Vertex on track for January commissioning of the plant.

The Reward Gold Mine is well placed for a simple start -up:

- The new processing plant will be constructed adjacent to the underground mine portal (640 Level) and over the existing footprint of the existing plant.

- The 640 Level extends into the resource and no stripping required with the revised mine plan.

- Second egress in place with existing ladder way from 640 Level to surface.

- Some underground fleet and utility services are already owned by Vertex. With new fleet arriving.

- The New plant will be utilising the existing services and infrastructure:

o Gold Room

o Water systems

o Power generation

o Offices

o Change Rooms

o Workshop

o Storeroom

o Crib Room

o Jaw Crusher

o Access Roads

o Security System

Commenting on the progress, Vertex Executive Chairman Roger Jackson said: "We are very pleased with the progress so far with the redevelopment of the Reward Mine and the refurbishment of the Gravity Gold plant, given we have done this with a very small capital budget and a very wet season. I would like to acknowledge our team at Hill End, headed up by our Director Declan Franzmann and Maintenance Manger Jeff Williams who have worked tirelessly on this project to get it to this point.

Further I would like to express our gratitude to the efforts made by Gekko on their professionalism in taking a second-hand plant and refurbishing it to an excellent standard within a very short lead time.

We are now all-hands-on-deck to get ore into the plant and be producing gold bars in January."

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">



Roger Jackson Executive Chairman ... Tully Richards Technical Director ...