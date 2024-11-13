Vivek Ramaswamy, A Tamil From Kerala, To Help Trump Improve Governance

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) ABC News/Encyclopedia Britannica

November 13: President-elect Donald has announced that billionaire Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate and ally of Trump, will lead a new Department of Efficiency.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Agencies,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Department of Government Efficiency will not be a federal agency in the U.S. government but will provide advice and guidance“outside of government” and partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to“drive structural government reform,” Trump said.

Vivek Ramaswamy (born August 9, 1985, Cincinnati, Ohio) is a biotech entrepreneur who drew national attention with his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. He first gained attention for his outspoken opposition to environment, social, and governance (ESG) investing, but his frequent media appearances (especially on podcasts) and unconventional positions helped raise his profile early in the presidential race. He suspended his campaign in January 2024.

Personal life, education, and business career

Ramaswamy's mother, who worked as a geriatric psychiatrist, and his father, an engineer and patent lawyer at General Electric, moved to the United States from Kerala, India, in the 1970s. Ramaswamy was born in 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he grew up; his younger brother, Shankar, was born in 1989. Ramaswamy was a nationally ranked junior tennis player and the valedictorian of his Jesuit high-school class. After finishing a bachelor's degree in biology at Harvard University in 2007, he worked for a hedge fund and made $7 million in seven years. Meanwhile, he earned a law degree in 2013 from Yale University, where he met his future wife, Apoorva Tewari, a medical student (later, a throat surgeon). In 2014, when Ramaswamy was 29, he started a pharmaceutical company, Roivant Sciences. By 2023 he had made at least a quarter million dollars in personal income from the company.

Opposition to ESG investing and“anti-woke” activism

Ramaswamy has claimed he was apolitical before 2020, when he first lamented in The Wall Street Journal that partisan politics was interfering in the corporate sector. In January 2021 he stepped down as Roivant's CEO, and later that year he published his first book, Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam. He argued in the book that when corporations wade into social issues-for instance, by instituting diversity quotas in hiring or by divesting from companies that pollute the environment-the practice tends to be both cynical, a ploy to increase profits or deflect attention from unethical deeds, and corrosive to democracy, because it imposes these social priorities on the public. For instance, when Delta Air Lines, Inc. criticized new laws in Georgia on the grounds that they would suppress voter turnout, Ramaswamy said the company had failed“to explain why Americans should care whether a voting law matches the values of an airline company.”

In 2022 Ramaswamy founded an“anti-woke” index fund provider called Strive Asset Management LLC, billing it as the antithesis of other asset management companies like BlackRock, Inc., that purport publicly to invest in an ESG framework. He promised that Strive would offer investment funds without asking companies to“push political agendas.” The firm's backers included Peter Thiel and Narya Capital, the venture capital firm belonging to J.D. Vance (Ramaswamy's friend from law school, who would be elected to the U.S. Senate in late 2022). In September 2023, as Ramaswamy was surging in opinion polling for the Republican primary elections, Strive announced that its assets had come to exceed $1 billion. About the same time, Ramaswamy's personal net worth was hovering around $1 billion.

2024 presidential campaign

Ramaswamy's presidential run began in February 2023, after the Republican race already included the major political figures Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. In a video announcing his bid, he argued that“faith, patriotism, and hard work” were being replaced in the United States by“new secular religions like COVID-ism, climate-ism and gender ideology.”

Along with standard Republican positions, such as support for abortion bans and opposition to affirmative action, Ramaswamy advocated some unconventional policies during his presidential run. He called for raising the standard voting age to 25, restricting birthright citizenship, and sending the U.S. military to Mexico to“annihilate” drug cartels. He pledged to fire more than 75 percent of the federal workforce and disband the FBI, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the Department of Education (and to abolish teacher unions as well). He argued that people should“be proud to live a high-carbon lifestyle” and claimed that“more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change.”

Despite his claims that ESG investing is a threat to democracy, Ramaswamy told Sheelah Kolhatkar of The New Yorker that he does not believe that extreme concentration of wealth necessarily poses a major threat to the institution.“When I asked Ramaswamy why he ignores how money in politics compromises the regulatory and legislative process,” Kolhatkar wrote,“the issue seemed to bore him.”

In the early months of the campaign season, Ramaswamy quickly rose from relative obscurity to a position as one of the main contenders to challenge Trump's lead in the polls. In August 2023 Politico reported that he had once done roughly 30 interviews in a single day and had appeared on more than 150 podcasts in the previous six months. CNN called his performance at an August debate“a breakout moment,” and, according to a Washington Post poll, Republican voters who watched the debate thought he was bested only by Ron DeSantis. (Trump did not participate.)

As the campaign continued, however, Ramaswamy lost ground to DeSantis and Haley, and he finished fourth in the Iowa Republican caucus on January 15, 2024. That night he suspended his campaign, and, as he told supporters, he“called Donald Trump to tell him that I congratulate him on his victory. And now, going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency.”

Mrs. Apoorva Tiwari Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy's wife, Apoorva Tiwari Ramaswamy is a laryngologist who specializes in treating swallowing and voice disorders that can occur in patients who have undergone treatment for cancer.

She is passionate about helping my patients with these problems using both surgical and medical methods in order to optimize their quality of life. She is also grateful to have the opportunity to further our knowledge about these issues, including how they happen, how we can treat them and how we can prevent them in the first place. Through her research, she hopes to answer these questions and improve care for my patients.

In addition to her clinical and research work, she is an assistant professor in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at The Ohio State University. She also serves on the medical advisory board of the National Foundation of Swallow Disorders and on multiple committees for the Dysphagia Research Society.

