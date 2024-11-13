M7 Launches Masterclasses With The Design Studio By Azza Fahmy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: M7, Qatar's creative startup hub dedicated to fashion, design and technology, has launched its inaugural Masterclass series led by The Design Studio by Azza Fahmy (DSAF). Held from November 10–13, the series emphasises M7's commitment to nurturing Qatar's creative talent through high-calibre educational programmes.

The programme is delivered by the team behind DSAF, the design studio founded by the Egyptian Designer, Azza Fahmy which offers a range of programmes and courses in jewellery making, design and conceptual thinking. Their mission in preserving traditional techniques through a contemporary lens, aligns closely with M7's mission to empower Qatar's creative community with essential skills in design, craftmanship and business skills. The programme also marks a strategic step in M7's long-term vision to cultivate a roster of emerging Qatari jewellery designers who honour and preserve their cultural heritage.

“This Masterclass series is part of M7's ongoing commitment to support Qatar's aspiring designers and entrepreneurs through strategic partnerships with leading industry experts,” said Maha Al Sulaiti, Director of M7.“Delivered by The Design Studio by Azza Fahmy, the Masterclass allows participants to explore their own cultural heritage through jewellery design and learn from some of the best minds in the industry. Initiatives like this pave the way for Qatar's future leaders in this industry.”

The Masterclass series is a programme of intensive workshops led by DSAF instructors which are being held at M7's Learning Space and Resident Partner's Scale7's state-of-the-art jewellery studio. Participating designers are engaged in hands-on exercises, including designing jewellery sets inspired by architectural forms, translating creative inspiration into sketches, and developing skills for market-ready designs.

Founded in 2013, DSAF is a design studio and educational initiative from Cairo, Egypt, founded by the Egyptian Designer Azza Fahmy that fosters a new generation of contemporary jewellery designers. Through a curriculum rooted in traditional craftsmanship and contemporary thinking, DSAF empowers designers to create unique works that meet international quality standards. The studio's origins trace back to the Nubre workshops, where Azza Fahmy and a variety of guest designers and artists from Europe shared their expertise with both local and foreign students in Aswan, Upper Egypt.

In addition to the Masterclass series, a panel discussion titled“Navigating the Jewellery Industry” took place on November 9 where panellists explored the theme of preserving cultural heritage while achieving commercial success in the global jewellery market. Panellists included Azza Fahmy's Education & Development Director Yasmine El Hamalawy and Nada Al Sulaiti, Founder and Creative Director of Hairaat, Qatar's internationally celebrated jewellery brand. The discussion provided participants with an in-depth look at balancing tradition and innovation, a key theme for emerging Qatari designers.