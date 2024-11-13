IDS Next Opens Direct Office In Riyadh, KSA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IDS Next has officially opened a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The strategic move is designed to strengthen the company's presence in the region and further enhance its support for the growing hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia.

With an expanding client base in the Middle East, the company's decision to establish a direct office in Riyadh also responds to the region's increasing demand for advanced hospitality technology solutions. This new office will allow IDS Next to better serve its Saudi clients, deepening its relationship with local brands.

The Saudi Arabian hospitality sector has seen substantial growth, particularly as the country continues to position itself as a global tourism destination, offering a blend of rich cultural heritage and modern luxury. In line with this growth, IDS Next aims to provide software solutions that streamline operations and support the digital transformation of hospitality businesses in the Kingdom.

The Riyadh office will also allow IDS Next to offer localised support, with solutions available in both English and Arabic. In addition, 24/7 customer service will be available in Arabic to cater to the needs of the region's hospitality sector.

Rajesh P Yadav, CRO at IDS Next, shared his thoughts during the inauguration of the new office.“Establishing a dedicated office in Saudi Arabia allows us to strengthen our relationships with local hospitality brands and tailor our offerings to meet the unique demands of the region. We are committed to providing enhanced support and innovative technologies that will empower our clients.”

Commenting on the latest milestone, the company's CEO, Binu Mathews, added,“With the region's hospitality sector experiencing remarkable growth, we are excited to be closer to our clients and better positioned to offer smart solutions that drive their success in the market.”

This new office marks another key milestone for IDS Next, which is celebrating 37 years of providing advanced hospitality solutions to global markets. The company remains committed to supporting the growth of the hospitality industry through cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is the largest hospitality solutions provider in emerging markets, catering to global customers in 50+ countries with award-winning software. Streamlining both front and back-office hospitality operations, IDS Next provides full-stack ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, leisure and wellness sectors and integrates with over 350 leading technology partners. Having over 35 years of experience, the company promises the most secure operations with its PA DSS-certified and GDPR-compliant solutions. Today, the company powers 220+ hotel chains, 300,000+ rooms, 25,000+ POS outlets and 300+ leisure venues across the globe and is trusted by global brands, including Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Taj Hotels, and ITC Hotels. In KSA, we empower renowned hospitality names in the region, including Ramada by Wyndham Riyadh, Ramada Encore, Al Khobar, Ramada Al Rawada Madinah, Ramada Al Tayseer Makkah, Royal Casablanca, Jeddah, Massara House, Karan Hotel, Jubail; Swiss International Hotel, Al Qassim, Cloud City Hotel, Al Baha, and Andorra Village, Riyadh. For more,

