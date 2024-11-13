Russian Strike Mauls Zaporizhzhia Infrastructure
11/13/2024 2:11:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Infrastructure facilities sustained damage as a result of the Russian attack overnight Wednesday.
That's according to Ivan Fedorov , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.
"After 1:00, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. Infrastructure facilities were mutilated," he wrote.
According to Fedorov, no casualties were reported.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of Tuesday, November 12, Russian troops hit two districts in Zaporizhzhia region, inflicting damage including on a multi-storey apartment block.
