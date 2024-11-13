(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAIPEI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd (doing business as AEWIN), a leading provider of advanced appliances and edge computing solutions, is excited to present groups of performant Servers and Network Appliances at SC24 from November 19th to 21st. Alongside versatile standard platforms, AEWIN offers rapid customization services to meet compute-intensive demands for Networking, Edge AI, and Storage segments.

AEWIN Presents Tailored Server & Network Appliance Solutions at SC24

Continue Reading

AEWIN will showcase the Edge Computing Server, BAS-6101A, powered by the latest AMD SP5 processors, including Zen5, Zen4, and Zen4c EPYC variants. With 9 PCIe Gen5 slots, this server delivers exceptional flexibility and scalability, suitable for integrating advanced GPU accelerators, high-throughput NICs, and cryptographic acceleration cards to handle the demanding workloads of various applications. AEWIN will unveil the high availability multi-node platforms with Intel Xeon 6 processors and GPU servers powered by AMD EPYC CPUs on SP5 sockets supporting up to 10 GPU cards for intensive AI workloads and computing tasks.

Additionally, AEWIN will present a variety of network appliances for specific requirements. These offerings range from 1U mainstream network appliances featuring AMD Ryzen 7000 processors to 2U platforms powered by Intel and AMD server-grade processors, including Intel Xeon 6 and AMD Turin/Bergamo/Genoa/Siena CPUs. The 2U rackmount platform features 8 NICs with AEWIN form factor while having the flexibility to switch to standard PCIe Gen5 x16 slots for PCI-SIG form factor cards such as ConnectX-7 NIC series with up to 400GbE.

AEWIN's modular design brings flexibility in building configurations tailored for specific needs. In addition to network interface cards with 1G to 200G copper/fiber interfaces (with/without bypass function), AEWIN also offers U.2 storage adapters to support high-speed NVMe SSDs. Furthermore, the newly released E1.S adapter enables the integration of the latest EDSFF into existing AEWIN network appliances for high capacity and low latency storage solutions.

Don't hesitate to join us at SC24 or contact our sales for further information any time!

SOURCE AEWIN Tech.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED