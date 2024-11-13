Israeli military campaign in northern Gaza leaves over 2,000 civilians dead

(MENAFN) Over 2,000 civilians have been killed in northern Gaza during the ongoing Israeli military campaign, which is now in its 38th day, according to the enclave's media office. Ismail al-Thawabta, the director of the office, reported that the have disproportionately impacted vulnerable groups, particularly women, children, and the elderly. He condemned the Israeli actions, labeling them as part of a broader campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians in Gaza, especially in the northern regions.



Al-Thawabta called for immediate international intervention and accused the United States, the United Kingdom, and European nations of complicity in the humanitarian crisis. He blamed these countries for enabling policies of "starvation and mass killing," which have exacerbated the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. The director emphasized that the situation in Gaza is not only a humanitarian disaster but also a direct result of the international community's failure to act.



The media office also accused Israel of misleading the international community with "false maps" that depict expanded "safe zones" for civilians in Gaza. These maps, which indicate yellow-colored areas supposedly designated for humanitarian safety, have been shown to be deceptive, as these areas are frequently bombarded by Israeli forces. Al-Thawabta highlighted the discrepancy between Israel's claims of providing safe zones and the reality of continued attacks on these areas, leading to civilian casualties.



Several locations in Gaza, including Al Mawasi west of Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, were specifically cited as examples of where civilians were targeted despite being marked as "safe" zones by the Israeli military. Al-Thawabta's statements reflect the ongoing concerns about the escalating violence in Gaza and the apparent disregard for civilian protection amid the conflict.

MENAFN13112024000045015839ID1108880454