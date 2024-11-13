Turkish stock exchange drops at midweek opening
11/13/2024 4:34:55 AM
(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index began Wednesday at 9,196.02 units, dropping 0.33 percent or 30.84 units from the past finish.
On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index decreased 0.55 percent to finish the day at 9,226.86 units with a transaction ratio of 85 billion liras (USD2.6 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange volume was 34.3847 as of 9.58 a.m. (0658 GMT), the EUR/TRY volume remained at 36.4946, and the GBP/TRY volume was 433.8174.
Gold was priced USD2,611 per ounce, and the barrel price of Brent oil was approximately USD72.04.
