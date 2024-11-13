Turkey’s house purchases increase 76.1 percent yearly in October

(MENAFN) House sales in Türkiye surged 76.1% compared to the same month last year in October, based on the nation’s statistical bureau TurkStat on Wednesday.



An overall of 165,138 houses were sold in the previous month, increasing from 93,761 the same month past year, the biggest number since December 2022, revealed the data.



Mortgaged sales climbed 278.2 percent on a yearly basis in October to 21,095, while accounting for 12.8 percent of all house sales, TurkStat stated.



House sales to foreigner dropped by 16.3 percent on a yearly basis in October to 2,122.



The southeastern resort city of Antalya reached the biggest figure of foreign house purchasers with 750, followed by Istanbul with 724, and the southern province of Mersin with 148.



The biggest figure of foreign houses purchasers was from Russia with 373, followed by Iran, and Ukraine with 136.



In the first seven months of 2024, an overall of 1.1 million houses were sold, registering a surge of 11.9 percent on a yearly basis.



Throughout this period, house sales to foreigners dropped 37.2 percent reaching 19,212.

