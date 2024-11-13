Juniper Research Reveals 2025'S Critical Telecoms Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research , the foremost experts in telecommunications markets, is proud to reveal the 10 trends that are poised to transform the telecommunications landscape in 2025.

Juniper Research expects a year of seismic shifts, as telcos prioritise strategic investments in emerging technologies such as Wi-Fi 7, MVNO-in-a-Box, and early moves toward 6G – while technological innovations such as eSIMs and quantum computing open fresh opportunities for global connectivity.

Top 10 Telecoms & Connectivity Trends 2025

Each year, Juniper Research's team of market experts identify the key trends that will drive the telecoms market for the year ahead in the areas of connectivity, mobile messaging, and communication services.

For 2025, the prevailing trends are:

to Decline as Firewalls Shift the Tide Against Fraudstersto Provide Serious Competition to Traditional Roamingto Launch CommerciallyDevices to Provide Alternative to Cellular TechnologiesServices to Target New OpportunitiesHype to Finally Materialise Following Apple's AdoptionModel to Disrupt Connectivity MarketsStandardisation to Begin with Lessons Learned from 5Gto Increase Network Efficiency, Not CapacityResistant Network Development to Accelerate

Learn more about each of these trends by downloading our free whitepaper .

Juniper Research's VP of Telecoms Market Research, Sam Barker, commented:“The telecoms industry has experienced radical transformation that has reshaped stakeholders' approaches to established markets like mobile messaging. Looking ahead, Juniper Research expects even greater disruption in 2025, with these trends representing the most substantial impacts on telecoms next year.”

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world's leading network operators and communications platforms.

For further details please contact Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: ...