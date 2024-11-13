Gear Up For Panchayat, ULB Polls: J&K Cong Chief To Party Workers
Date
11/13/2024 12:07:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday asked party workers to gear up for panchayat and urban local bodies (ULB) elections likely to be held early next year.
He said that the second-line leadership shall be encouraged and promoted based on merit and“there shall be no favouritism or bias in giving opportunities to the workers in the organisation”.
Karra was addressing a review and preparatory meeting of the party here to chalk out programmes in connection with the birth anniversaries of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru ( November 14) and Indira Gandhi ( November 19) and Constitution Day (November 26).
The PCC chief said that grassroots-level committees will be strengthened by inducting the“right, dedicated and committed” workers.
“The committees at all levels will be reconstituted and strengthened... Till new committees are constituted, the existing district and block committees shall continue to function,” he said, asking the workers to step up activities in their respective areas for the local bodies elections.
The Congress leader said a campaign shall be launched to revive and strengthen the basic ideology of the party.
The Congress recorded its dismal performance in the recently held assembly elections by winning only six assembly seats – five in Kashmir and one in the Jammu region.
The meeting was attended among others by former ministers, legislators and party functionaries.
|
