Germany expresses skepticism over success of Trump’s potential Ukraine peace initiative

(MENAFN) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock expressed skepticism on Tuesday regarding the potential success of a swift initiative by US President-elect Donald aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, Baerbock questioned the likelihood of a quick resolution, stating that her experience as minister suggests such expectations might be unrealistic. She pointed out that in the past, similar promises of rapid peace negotiations had not come to fruition, citing previous instances where claims of peace within 24 to 48 hours had proven false.



When asked about Europe's role in potential peace negotiations, Baerbock firmly stated that European involvement would be essential for a sustainable peace agreement. She emphasized that any peace in Europe must involve Europeans, particularly Ukraine, and that no peace negotiations could take place without the inclusion of Ukraine. Baerbock's comments underscored her belief that Europe must be a central participant in the discussions, rather than being sidelined.



Baerbock further stressed that the absence of Europeans from peace talks would make lasting peace impossible. She indicated that the situation in Ukraine would require European leadership and support to reach a meaningful resolution, which could only be achieved through direct involvement. The Minister's remarks suggest a cautious approach to Trump’s anticipated diplomatic efforts, while reaffirming Europe's critical role in resolving the conflict.



These comments came in response to reports that Trump may be planning a significant diplomatic initiative in early 2025 to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. However, Baerbock’s doubts reflect a broader European perspective that peace efforts must be inclusive and involve all key stakeholders, particularly Ukraine and European nations.

