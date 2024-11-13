Arab Americans supported Trump call on him to demand ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN) Arab Americans who supported Donald in the Muslim-majority city of Dearborn, Michigan, have called on the president-elect to demand an immediate cease-fire in Palestine and Lebanon. The MENA American Chamber of Commerce, representing Lebanese Americans, posted a letter on Instagram congratulating Trump on his return to the White House and noting that Dearborn "turned red" in the recent election, indicating a shift toward support in the city. The letter was a response to a message Trump had previously sent to Lebanese Americans, and it urged his administration to use its influence to call for a cease-fire in the wake of escalating Israeli attacks after the election.



The letter further emphasized the alignment of this request with Trump’s commitment to peace, which he had previously stated both in writing and personally during the signing of the Peace Plaques. It pointed out that MENA Americans, including those in key swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, played a significant role in Trump’s electoral success, contributing to his victory margin. The letter expressed pride in their influence on the election outcome, particularly in Michigan, where the community’s support was notably impactful.



Dearborn, traditionally a Democratic stronghold and known as the capital of the Arab American community, showed a dramatic shift in the 2024 election, with many residents expressing dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party’s stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza. The city, home to North America's largest mosque and around 250,000 Muslim voters, became a focal point for this political change. This shift marked a significant departure from the 2020 election when Joe Biden won Michigan by a margin of approximately 150,000 votes, defeating then-President Trump.



The response from Dearborn's Arab American community reflects growing discontent with the Democratic Party's policies on the Israel-Palestine conflict and highlights how local political dynamics can shift in response to broader international issues. The call for a cease-fire aligns with ongoing concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Lebanon, underscoring the influence of MENA American voters in shaping political discourse on these issues.

