Swiss Researchers Regain Access To EU Grants

November 13, 2024

The European Commission has announced that, starting Wednesday, researchers in Switzerland will have access to the European Research Council's“ERC Proof of Concept Grants”.

This decision comes amid ongoing negotiations between Switzerland and the EU to update bilateral agreements.“The chance to apply for new calls for proposals under the EU's Horizon Europe research programme presents a unique opportunity to unlock the commercial or social potential of innovative work,” the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) wrote in a post on X.