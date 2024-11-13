Ananya Panday Turns Up The Heat In Sizzling Bikini; Mom Bhavana Reacts

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Ananya Panday recently took to social to share glimpses from her Dubai vacation.

On Wednesday, the posted a series of photos, including one where she posed in a bikini. She also gave a sneak peek into her breakfast. In the first image, Ananya is seen posing on a beach in a multi-coloured bikini, flaunting her toned body. In another, she sports a blue bikini.

One of the photos features the 'Student of the Year 2' actress relaxing on a pool lounger, reading a book. She also shared images of delectable, irresistible dishes.

The post includes candid solo shots of Ananya from Dubai's vibrant nightlife. Alongside the photos, the 'Liger' star expressed her gratitude, writing:“A sweet sweet getaway. Thank you @aabee_holidays @atlantistheroyal #AtlantisTheRoyal #AABEE for the lovely hospitality... I'm gonna be back very soon.”

Soon after Ananya shared the post, her mother, Bhavana Pandey, quickly reacted, leaving red heart emojis in the comments. Ananya's close friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, commented,“Woww bikini bod.” Actress Tara Sutaria wrote,“The oysters, baked fish, and langoustines at Milos there are unreal @ananyapanday.”

Meanwhile, Ananya recently made headlines after a video surfaced online where she discussed how people often make assumptions about her based on her demeanor. In the clip, she recalled an incident when she was leaving the gym, and some people commented, "She looks sad, must have had a breakup." Laughing it off, she responded,“Honestly, anyone would have a sad face after deadlifting 170 kgs!”

On the work front, the 26-year-old actress was recently seen in“CTRL”, where she played Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after going through a breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to eliminate her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.

Ananya will next be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar's upcoming untitled film, inspired by the life of C. Sankaran Nair. This project, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will mark Ananya's first collaboration with both Akshay and R. Madhavan. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 14, 2025.