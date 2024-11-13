Experts say Turkey is crucial for exporting Turkmen gas to Europe

(MENAFN) As Turkey aims to deepen local collaboration to reach its target of becoming a hub for the global natural trade, specialists project it to play a significant role in serving the export of Turkmen gas to Europe.



Energy diplomacy within Turkey, Azerbaijan, as well as hydrocarbon-rich Turkmenistan. Which holds the top four biggest reserves in the world, has seen increased focus as Europe looks for alternative gas routes in the aftermath of Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Turkey and Turkmenistan signed an agreement of understanding on March 1, laying the groundwork for upcoming hydrocarbon cooperation, followed by a natural gas collaboration deal among Ankara and Baku on the Transportation of Turkmen gas to Turkey through Azerbaijan and Georgia.



Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar highlighted three important routes to Turkey for Turkmen gas, namely through Iran or Iran-Azerbaijan via swap. The third substituent includes Turkmen gas flowing through a trans-Caspian pipeline, a loner-term choice that provides more sustainability as well as capacity.



Bayraktar stated that in the initial phase, around 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Turkmen gas is going to be supplied to Turkey.



In late July, throughout his trip to Turkmenistan, Bayraktar declared a goal of about 300 bcm of gas, targeting for a yearly supply of 15 bcm through 20 years.

MENAFN13112024000045016755ID1108880384