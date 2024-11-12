United Bank Sets Indicative Price Range For IPO At EGP 12.7-15.6 Per Share
Date
11/12/2024 11:29:17 PM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The United bank has set the indicative price range for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Egyptian Exchange between EGP 12.7 and EGP 15.6 per share, with potential proceeds ranging from EGP 4.2bn to EGP 5.1bn. The final offering price will be determined through a book-building process.
The United Bank, owned by the Central Bank of Egypt, announced in late October its intention to offer 330 million shares on the Egyptian Exchange before the end of this year, representing 30% of its shares.
The bank intends to allocate 95% of the offering shares (313.5 million) to institutional investors and 5% (16.5 million shares) to retail investors.
The bank plans to start trading its shares on the Egyptian Exchange before the end of the year, a quarter earlier than initially expected and is currently working to obtain the necessary approvals from the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the Egyptian Exchange.
CI Capital, which is managing the United Bank's IPO, is set to launch its marketing campaign for the offering this week. The promotional tour will include Saudi Arabia, Dubai, London, and South Africa.
MENAFN12112024000153011029ID1108879723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.