Renewable Energy Stock Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSX: GRN) Gains Over 40% On Contract News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including reports on trading and news for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSX: GRN ) (FSE: 52G), a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading.

Greenlane is trending today on the TSX, currently trading at 0.1200, gaining 0.0350. up 41.18% on volume of over 2.2 Million shares as of this report.

Greenlane just announced that it has secured a $6.5 million contract to provide a new system for upgrading biogas produced at a landfill in Canada into pipeline-quality renewable natural ("RNG"). The customer's name and further contract details have not been disclosed at this time.

"We're seeing traction on the further build out of RNG-producing facilities in Canada and the acceleration of decarbonization through renewable energy infrastructure," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "Beyond our commitment to decarbonization, we're deeply committed to our customers' success and are set to begin order fulfillment immediately."

Greenlane's biogas upgrading systems cleanse the impurities in biogas and separate the carbon dioxide from the biomethane to create a clean, high-purity low-carbon fuel: biomethane / RNG. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying multiple core technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption (PSA), membrane separation, plus proprietary desulfurization solutions.

Greenlane solutions are built around standard product platforms. Once operational, Greenlane can provide aftercare service including 24/7 technical support and remote monitoring, as well as maintenance and spare parts.

