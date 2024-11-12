Workshop Discusses Scenarios For Transforming Food Systems In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foresight for Food Systems Transformation (FoSTr) programme, in cooperation with the National Alliance Against Hunger and Malnutrition (NAJMAH), and hosted by the Jordan Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), on Tuesday organised a workshop that focused on strategies and scenarios for transforming food systems in Jordan.

The workshop examined action needed to achieve sustainable, nutritious food systems, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Funded by the Dutch and implemented by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), FoSTr collaborates with the Wageningen Environmental Research at Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands and the University of Oxford in the UK.

JOHUD Executive Director Farah Daghistani highlighted the fund's commitment to addressing such intersecting issues as governance and gender equality, adding that JOHUD, approaching its 50th anniversary, is actively working toward sustainable development goals in community empowerment.

She referred to JOHUD's efforts to create a meaningful impact by driving systemic change in areas such as food security, good governance, access to finance, and environmental sustainability.

JOHUD's expansive network, including 52 centres nationwide and an extensive volunteer base, supports local communities in dealing with these challenges, she noted.

Daghistani and NAJMAH Secretary General Waleed Abd Rabbo stressed the need for a robust partnership model between the public and private sectors and civil society to achieve national development goals.

Abd Rabbo underscored the importance of transforming Jordan's food systems through focusing on food governance, market development, and active roles for private and civil society sectors.

Former assistant secretary general at the Ministry of Agriculture Mahmoud Rabee reviewed Jordan's efforts toward food security, including the establishment of the Supreme Council for Food Security.

He cited the Amman Declaration on food systems transformation, highlighting Jordan's leading role in the region for agricultural development and food security enhancement.

Suha Baytar from the Dutch embassy in Amman stressed that sustainable food systems are central to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the face of challenges impacting vulnerable communities, calling for stronger public-private partnerships to achieve these goals.

Oxford University's Jim Woodhill expressed pride in collaborating with Jordan to address food security, underscoring the need for a sustainable approach in light of global crises, climate change, and natural disasters.