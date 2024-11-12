UAE Vice-President Meets Speaker Of Shura Council

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan met Tuesday with HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem as part of the meeting with the Speakers of the legislative councils of the GCC countries participating in the 18th Regular Meeting of the Speakers of the Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils of the GCC states, hosted by Abu Dhabi. The meeting discussed a number of topics related to joint Gulf action, and ways to enhance and develop it.

