UAE Vice-President Meets Speaker Of Shura Council
Date
11/12/2024 11:00:51 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan met Tuesday with HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem as part of the meeting with the Speakers of the legislative councils of the GCC countries participating in the 18th Regular Meeting of the Speakers of the Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils of the GCC states, hosted by Abu Dhabi. The meeting discussed a number of topics related to joint Gulf action, and ways to enhance and develop it.
MENAFN12112024000067011011ID1108879584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.