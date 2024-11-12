Global Digital Visionaries Council Unveiled Following Successful Digital Visionaries Symposium 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Global Digital Visionaries Council (GDVC) was launched following the successful DVS 2024 which convened 300+ leaders representing $15 trillion in assets.

- Esme Pau, GDVC Founding President and DVS Organizing CommitteeHONG KONG, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Digital Visionaries Council (GDVC) was launched following the successful Digital Visionaries Symposium (DVS) 2024 held on 24-25 October 2024 at The GalaMuse, Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong and hosted by EmergentX. Convening 300+ senior leaders from finance, technology, and AI sectors representing $15+ trillion in assets, DVS 2024 provided a platform for transformative discussions and cross-sector alignment on AI and digital finance under the theme“From Vision to Scale,” promoting real-world applications for 2025 and beyond.DVS 2024 Highlights.Stellar Speaker Lineup: DVS 2024 featured top executives, capital allocators and policymakers from global organizations, including Google, Microsoft, Meta, Alibaba, SenseTime, IMC Asia Pacific, HSBC, Fidelity, Citi, Bank Julius Baer and the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub. Distinguished speakers, including Professor Simon See, world-leading AI expert, Angelina Kwan and Matt Benney of IMC Asia Pacific, shared insights on AI's future, global capital markets and regulatory trends. See Annex A for the complete list of speakers..Insightful Sessions: Industry leaders tackled critical topics, from the global AI value chain and genAI advancements to digital finance regulations, tokenization and investment innovation..Exclusive Networking: VIP-only roundtables, pre-event receptions, and targeted gatherings allowed senior executives, speakers, and partners to connect..Hybrid Participation: Over 300 specially selected senior leaders, including many from overseas, attended in person, while global participants accessed virtually via InfinityConnect , the official symposium portal..DVS 2024 Tech Stage: Partnered with Cyberport, the DVS Tech Stage ran alongside the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF) 2024. Sessions led by leading technology experts on corporate integration of AI and blockchain enhanced DVS's commitment to connecting capital, expertise, and innovation. CVCF attracted over 2,600 participants, including international venture capitalists, investors, and startups.Esme Pau, GDVC Founding President and DVS Organizing Committee, said,“We're honored to unite industry leaders in shaping the future of AI and Digital Finance.”“DVS provides a critical platform for leaders to forge strategies and highlights Hong Kong's role as a global hub for Digital Finance and innovation,” said Angelina Kwan, Senior Advisor, IMC Asia Pacific, and GDVC Honorary Advisor.Launch of the Global Digital Visionaries Council (GDVC)DVS 2024 marked the debut of GDVC, a global network committed to advancing innovation in AI and digital finance. GDVC's mission is to build a global collaborative ecosystem, connecting enterprise leaders, policymakers, capital allocators, and financial institutions to harness technology responsibly, promote sustainable growth and elevate industry standards. The Council is guided by Honorary Advisors Angelina Kwan (Digital Finance) and Professor Simon See (AI), with Esme Pau as Founding President. Additional council members will be announced in due course.Appreciation for Our Sponsors and PartnersThe DVS 2024 Organizing Committee extends sincere gratitude to Strategic Sponsor Stratford Finance, Title Sponsor IMC Asia Pacific, Platinum Sponsors DaoCloud and xFusion, and Keynote Sponsor BytePlus. Their support was instrumental in promoting innovation and excellence within the capital markets and AI sectors. DVS proudly collaborated with partners and supporting organizations. For a complete list, see Annex B.About the Global Digital Visionaries Council (GDVC)The Global Digital Visionaries Council (GDVC) is a global professional network dedicated to advancing AI and digital finance. For more information, visit .Annex A – Distinguished speakers at DVS 2024Adrian Clevenot, Associate Director, Fintech & Crypto, PwCAlvin Chia, Head of Digital Assets Innovation for Asia Pacific, Northern TrustBingze Gu, Managing Partner, CE Innovation CapitalBojie Sun, APAC Solution Engineer Lead, BytePlusBrian Tang, Founding Executive Director; Board Member, LITE Lab @ HKU; Fintech Association of Hong KongBugra Celik, Director, Digital Assets, Global Private Banking & Wealth, HSBCProfessor Carrie Ling, Director of Entrepreneurship Centre, HKUSTCheney Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Arbor; Board Member, AMINA BankClaire He, Managing Director, 1kxCourtney Wei, Head of Investment, China Life Insurance (Overseas)Professor Darren Thayre, Head of Innovation, Global Strategic Initiatives, GoogleDavid Friedland, Regional Head & Managing Director, Interactive Brokers GroupDr Rocky Tung, Director & Head of Policy Research, HK Financial Services Development CouncilDr Juergen Rahmel, AI Lead & Head of Digital Innovation, Chief Digital Office, HSBCEsme Pau, Founding President, Global Digital Visionaries CouncilFelix Tsui, Chief Strategy Officer, HKT Digital VenturesFilip Ziolek, Co-Chairman of the Digital Innovation Council, EuroChamFrançois Rivard, Co-Chair of Digital Innovation Council, EuroChamFred Sheu, National Technology Officer, Microsoft HKGiselle Lai, Associate Investment Director, Digital Assets, Fidelity InternationalGordon Tsui, Managing Director & Head of Fixed Income, Ping An Asset ManagementHaiping Choo, Digital Assets APAC Lead Citi Markets, CitiHoward Kwong, Chief Officer, MarTech and Digital, Prudential PlcJame DiBiasio, Founder & Editor, DigFinJing Yang, Asia Bureau Chief, The InformationJohn Cahill, Chief Operating Officer, Galaxy DigitalJonathan Chan, Head, Global Innovation, Bank Julius BaerJonathan Muthana, Senior Legal Counsel, GB & CB, Standard Chartered BankKevin Pereira, Managing Director, Blu Artificial IntelligenceKing Leung, Global Head of Financial Services, Fintech and Sustainability, InvestHKLareina Wang, Executive Director; Head of Digital Innovation, DBSLeo Lin, Product & Solutions Director, North APAC Region, Alibaba CloudLucy Wong, Advisor, Bank for International Settlements Innovation HubMaryann Tseng, Senior Managing Director of Strategic Investments, SenseTimeMatt Benney, Managing Director – APAC, IMC TradingNicholas Cook, Partner, Tiang & Partners Hong KongPeter Dingle, Experienced FinTech InvestorSharnie Wong, Senior Research Analyst - Diversified Financials, Bloomberg IntelligenceSteve Zeng, Managing Director, Futu GroupStratos Pourzitakis, PhD, Head of Digital Policy APAC, HSBCWalter Jennings, CEO, Asia Insight CircleYannick Mahe, Head of Business Engineering & Growth Engineering, Greater China Region, MetaAnnex B – Partners and Supporting OrganizationsProgramme Partner: CyberportTechnology Partner: InfinityConnectCFA Society HKDutch Chamber of Commerce in HKEuropean Chamber of Commerce in HKFintech Association of HKFriends of LSE in HKHKAI LabHKUST Entrepreneurship CenterHK Computer SocietyHK Financial Services Development CouncilHK Institute of BankersHK Investor Relations AssociationHK Tourism BoardInvestHKLITE Lab @ HKUPortugal-HK Chamber of Commerce and IndustrySingapore Chamber of Commerce (HK)TechnodeThe HK Independent Non-Executive Director AssociationWorld Green Organisation

