PRIVACY ALERT: Hawaii Radiology Associates Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024

Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and information of patients of Hawaii Radiology Associates, Ltd., a Hawaii-based healthcare radiology provider.

On or about November 5, 2024, HRA notified patients that a threat accessed its computer and gained access to its computer systems. As a result of the data breach, the threat stole the private, personal information of HRA's patients.

In late August 2024, HRA canceled all patient appointment for medical imaging services, reportedly due to a ransomware attack. This was HRA's second ransomware attack in the last three years. In October 2022, an earlier ransomware attack forced the company to shut down four of its facilities for more than three weeks, including the Ponahawai Clinic, the East Women's Imaging Center, the HRA West Clinic, and HRA's administrative offices in Hilo, Hawaii.

HRA recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, dates of birth, health insurance subscriber IDs, types of exams, and indication for exams provided.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from HRA or are a current or former patient of HRA and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us

today or visit our website at

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe

represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Amber L. Schubert

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

