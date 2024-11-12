New German Government May Strengthen Support For Ukraine Ex-Bundeswehr General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The change of in Germany, although it will bring uncertainty in the near future, can ultimately benefit Ukraine.

Former Bundeswehr General Roland Kather said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"We need to see what consequences the break-up of the coalition in Germany will have. I think that if we don't need a lot of time, if everything develops quickly, we will get a full-fledged, dynamic, more effective government as soon as possible. This, in my opinion, will be an advantage for Ukraine. After all, then we will be able to do more for Ukraine than now," Katрer said.

Speaking about the possible consequences of Donald Trump's return to power in Washington, the former military officer expressed confidence that he would not implement everything he has constantly promised, "because the election campaign is something different than real politics."

Therefore, the military expert does not believe that the United States will immediately stop supporting Ukraine, and he thinks that Trump will very carefully study and evaluate the situation in Ukraine.

In any case, Kather said, the U.S. President-elect will demand that the Europeans take on more responsibility.

"And we must do much more," the ex-general said.

In his opinion, the EU should eventually develop a strategy, a plan and try to implement it. And for this, Germany should take on a leadership role, perhaps together with France.

Kather assessed the military situation in Ukraine as "very critical": it will be difficult on the eastern front, and it will be difficult in the north, including because of the presence of 12,000 North Korean soldiers there.

"This is reason enough for us to do more. We must ensure that Ukraine stands up to the Russians on an equal footing, because this is not happening now, and the Russians have a military advantage," the former military officer said.

He added that bolstering Ukrainian air defenses is particularly urgent today, and long-range missiles should also be an important element.

Kather noted that Ukraine's partners currently need time. Taking such a break can be helped by bad weather that will prevent very active actions at the front.

"We need some time - Trump must come to power, and a new government must appear in Germany. We must find our new role in Europe. When everything is resolved, I think it will benefit Ukraine," the ex-general said.

The government coalition in Germany broke up on the same day that the results of the U.S. presidential election were announced. Germany is awaiting new elections that could take place as early as the end of February next year.