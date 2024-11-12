Russians Launch Intense Assaults In Kursk Region Since Nov 7 Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Kursk region, the Russian forces used 50 guided aerial bombs to strike the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the past day alone.

This was announced on air by Colonel Vadym Mysnyk, spokesperson for the Siversk Operational Tactical Group (OTG), as reported by Ukrinform.

"Starting from November 7, the enemies have launched another large-scale wave of pressure and assault actions against our positions, amassing their forces. These are very intense assault operations. Where weather conditions still allow, the occupiers are trying to advance using their equipment and conduct assault actions. They are constantly pushing and carrying out strikes on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Kursk region. Specifically, over the past day, they used 50 guided bombs. For comparison, across the broader border area under our control spanning almost 1,000 kilometers, the enemy used 14 guided bombs. We are forcing the enemy to engage in active combat on their own territory," the spokesperson explained.

According to Mysnyk, the intensity of enemy shelling with FPV drones in Chernihiv, Sumy, and parts of Kharkiv regions remains high. However, the heaviest concentration of shelling, combat actions, enemy manpower, and equipment is focused in Kursk region, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces are carrying out combat missions and inflicting heavy losses on the invaders. The Russian forces are also constantly replenishing their reserves in this area.

"We are destroying a significant amount of their equipment and manpower, but the enemy continues to send reinforcements. They are deploying them and using 'meat grinder' assault tactics, followed by smaller infantry assault groups. The pressure from the enemy is intense, but we are using active defense tactics - delivering painful counterstrikes, utilizing flanking maneuvers, and leveraging the local terrain. Our highly experienced combat units are participating in this operation, ensuring that we accomplish our objectives," added Mysnyk.

He also noted that in zones of active combat, the effectiveness of enemy sabotage groups is limited, as assault groups are primarily responsible for conducting diversionary functions. Additionally, Russian marine brigades, airborne divisions, and special forces are being deployed.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian troops in the Kursk region are continuously engaging in assault actions. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces maintain active defense and inflict maximum losses on the enemy. On average, the occupiers are using up to 40 guided bombs per day to strike at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.