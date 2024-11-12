Russians Attack Kharkiv With New Molniya Drone, One Civilian Injured
11/12/2024 7:14:24 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 12, the Russian forces launched two attacks on Kharkiv using a new strike Molniya UAV. A civilian woman was injured in the attacks.
Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
“Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation for violations of the laws and customs of war under Article 438, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine,' the report reads.
The first attack occurred at around 14:00 targeting Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. The drone strike resulted in two people experiencing acute stress reactions and minor injuries. Additionally, windows in two residential buildings were shattered.
The second attack happened later in the day, at approximately 15:35, when a Russian UAV struck an eleven-story residential building in Slobidskyi district. A 71-year-old woman sustained injuries as a result.
Preliminary reports suggest that Russia used its newly developed Molniya strike drone for both attacks.
Prosecutors and police investigators are actively working to document these incidents as war crimes committed by the Russian military, employing all available resources for evidence collection.
