Death Toll Of Israeli Occupation Airstrikes In Lebanon Reaches 3,287

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 12 (KUNA) - The Lebanese of Health's Emergency Operations Center announced, Tuesday, that the death toll of the renewed Israeli reached 3,287, while injures climbed to 14,222.

In a statement, the Center said that the renewed raids by the occupation air force on various towns and regions in Lebanon resulted in the killing of 44 people and the wounding of 88, raising the death toll since the beginning of the aggression to 3,287.

Since 3 September, Israeli occupation warplanes have been attacking various parts in Lebanon, causing great human and material losses, and displacing thousands of people. (end)

