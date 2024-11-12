​Biden Funding Request Will Tell The Tale For Ukraine's Future

(MENAFN- Asia Times) According to Jake Sullivan who heads President Joe Biden's National Security Council, Biden will ask for more money for Ukraine.

The fate of this request, if it is actually put forward, will likely be a bellwether

for Ukraine's future.

So far neither the White House nor the NSC has provided any actual numbers for a Ukraine money request.

Biden and his advisors hope they can through a measure for Ukraine with a still friendly Congress.

It is, however, not at all certain he can be successful.

If the measure is submitted and rejected, or just not acted on, Zelensky in Ukraine will be faced with a hard three-way choice: negotiate with the Russians, go down in flames or resign from office.

The current Congress, which will be replaced in January with at least one and probably both chambers under Republican control, has been relatively friendly to supporting Ukraine. Previous measures have passed both the Senate, which currently is controlled by Democrats but will be Republican-dominated starting in January, and the House of Representatives, which is led by Republicans and expected to continue that way.

A key issue will be what Trump will support even before he takes office. If Trump opposes further Ukraine aid, which is a distinct possibility, he may ask his Republican colleagues in the House to simply decline to move a measure in that body, essentially putting off its consideration until his administration takes office.

As this is written there remains around $3 billion in congressionally approved funding available for Ukraine support.

In January of this year, Biden requested an additional $60 billion in emergency funding to support Ukraine. This bill was part of the“supplemental spending” package, which also included funding for other government priorities such as disaster relief, border security and defense spending. The $60 billion was specifically allocated for Ukraine's continued military and humanitarian support.

The key elements of the bill included:



$24 billion in military aid, including ammunition, weapons systems (fighter jets, air defense systems, etc), training and logistics support;

$14 billion in economic aid to stabilize Ukraine's economy and help maintain essential government functions;

$8 billion in humanitarian assistance for refugees, displaced persons, and medical aid; and other funding for energy infrastructure, reconstruction and bolstering Ukraine's long-term defense capabilities.