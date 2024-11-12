Alaska Middle School Student Wins America's First National Civics Bee Championship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Inaugural championship gathered 27 state champions in Washington, D.C., to test their civic knowledge and skills, and make civics education a priority for America's youth. Winner received the Bill Daniels National Civics Award and a $100,000 education savings account.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Brubaker, a middle schooler from Alaska, has been named the winner of the 2024 National Civics Bee ® , a nationwide competition launched by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to encourage young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Twenty-seven student finalists from across America competed in the inaugural National Civics Bee Championship held in the nation's capital, showcasing their civic knowledge, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Along with the title of America's first National Civics Bee champion, Emily received the Bill Daniels National Civics Award and a $100,000 529 plan that can be used for any future educational purposes.

Emily Brubaker participates during the 2024 National Civics Bee National Championship

Emily Brubaker participates during the 2024 National Civics Bee National Championship

"We created the National Civics Bee with the belief that all of us, including the business community, play a vital role in preparing the next generation with the skills and knowledge essential for success," said Michael Carney, president of the U.S. Chamber Foundation. "These students are showing us how civic engagement can lead to innovative solutions, effective leadership, and critical 21st-century skills. We're proud of today's winner and all the finalists who inspire hope for the future of our country."

From Local Competitions to the National Stage

The road to the championship began earlier this year, as more than 8,000 middle school students participated in National Civics Bee competitions across 28 states, hosted in partnership with local chambers of commerce. Through essay rounds and live quiz challenges, the top 27 students earned their spot at the national championship, held at U.S. Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The inaugural event brought together leaders from business, philanthropy, education, and civic sectors, along with families, educators, and community members who tuned in to cheer on the young champions. Marc Summers, TV personality and former host of Nickelodeon's "Double Dare," served as Master of Ceremonies. Judges included Emma Bloomberg, founder & CEO of Murmuration; former Secretary of Transportation Rodney Slater; and former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Jim Nicholson, among others.

Showcasing Future Civic Leaders

During the championship, students participated in team challenges, delivered presentations, and engaged in real-world problem-solving exercises designed to demonstrate their understanding of civic issues and their potential as future leaders. In the final round, the top five contestants faced off in a buzzer challenge. Emily Brubaker had the highest cumulative score, standing out with her insightful answers, poise, and depth of civic knowledge. Michael O'Mara from Iowa and Keith Lee from New Mexico earned second and third-place honors, respectively.

"Emily impressed us with her ability to think critically and communicate complex civic issues with clarity and passion," said Elaine Buxton, president and CEO of Confero, Inc. "As a small business owner, it's inspiring to see young people so engaged in understanding the democratic process, because strong civic knowledge is essential to building resilient, connected communities. These students give me great hope for the future of our local businesses and neighborhoods."

Reflecting on the experience, Emily said," My interest in civics started because I saw how legislation can make a real difference in people's lives, including my own. Definitely consider applying – you learn about civics and public speaking while meeting kids from around the country and learning about their experiences and communities. This whole experience was really fun!"

Elevating Civics as a National Priority

The National Civics Bee was launched to address a multi-generational decrease in civics

knowledge among Americans. More than one-third of U.S. adults

cannot name the three branches of government, and 79% of eighth graders

score

below proficient in civics. The competition aims to inspire a new generation to be civically engaged and active in shaping the future of our communities and our nation. With its founding partner the Daniels Fund and support from additional partners including The Anschutz Foundation, Wilson Garling Foundation, and Citizen Travelers, the competition plans to expand to all 50 states by 2026, in time for America's 250th birthday.

"The National Civics Bee was created to ignite a passion for civic knowledge and engagement in young people across the country," said Hanna Skandera, president & CEO of the Daniels Fund. "These students are the future leaders of their communities. Seeing their enthusiasm for our democratic process is an inspiration for all of us to stay active and informed as citizens of this great nation."

2025 Applications Now Open

Enrollment for the 2025 National Civics Bee is now open. Sixth, seventh, and eighth graders in participating states are invited to submit a 500-word essay addressing a community issue. Students may download this

essay guide

to help with the process. All essays are due by February 4, 2025. Visit our

How It Works

page to learn more.



To view highlights from the 2024 National Civics Bee Championship, including Emily's winning moment, click here .

About National Civics Bee



The National Civics Bee ®, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's The Civic Trust, is an annual competition aimed at improving civics education and literacy among middle school students, their families, and communities. The National Civics Bee helps elevate civics as a national priority through a network of state and local chambers across the country. It is made possible by the generous support of

The Daniels Fund, The Anschutz Foundation, Wilson Garling Foundation, and

Citizen Travelers.

About U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

harnesses the power of business to create solutions for the good of America and the world. We anticipate, develop, and deploy solutions to challenges facing communities-today and tomorrow.

SOURCE U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

