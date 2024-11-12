General Galactic Systems Inc. Launches The Crystal Water Monitor Inline System For Pool Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crystal Water Monitor Inline Version

Crystal Water Monitor, the category leader in smart water monitoring technology, unveils new inline version of its product for professional use

SAN DIEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- General Galactic Systems Inc., the leading smart water monitoring products company for residential pools and spas, announced today the launch of a new professional, inline version of its flagship smart water monitoring product, the Crystal Water Monitor. With the Crystal Water Monitor Inline System, pool professionals can now remotely monitor all of their clients' pools in one place with higher accuracy, frequency and reliability of its pH, oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) and temperature readings.“Our experience and expertise in personal smart water monitoring products has helped bring this next evolution of our category-leading digital pool water monitor to pool professionals,” said Justin Miller, Co-Founder and CEO, Crystal Water Monitor.“With the new Crystal Water Monitor Inline System, pool professionals now have a clear choice for the most accurate and reliable digital water monitor on the market.”The new Crystal Water Monitor Inline System analyzes more than 1,000 readings per week from each monitored pool, providing updates via the app and/or accessible via a computer. Pool professionals have instant access to pH/ORP/temperature readings, detailed water data, chemical usage history and more. The data obtained via the system can also be easily shared with customers to demonstrate ongoing preventative measures and show proof of maintenance, in addition to troubleshooting any issues before they even arise.General Galactic Systems Inc. has also partnered with Gecko, a leader in spa experience technology, most recently around the launch of Gecko waterlab, a groundbreaking water monitoring and dosing recommendation product seamlessly integrated under the spa that leverages the inline Crystal Water Monitor.The founders of General Galactic Systems Inc. include the former founder and CEO of pHin, Justin Miller, Co-Founder and CEO, Crystal Water Monitor, as well as the engineering leadership from pHin. Pool professionals interested in learning more about the Crystal Water Monitor Inline System can visit .# # #About General Galactic Systems Inc.General Galactic Systems Inc. is the leading smart water monitoring products company for residential pools and spas and the creator of the Crystal Water Monitor. The Crystal Water Monitoring System maintains proper water chemistry balance in pools, hot tubs, swim spas and cold plunges, by using intelligent sensors to monitor pH, ORP and temperature readings over 1,000 times per week, sending real-time notifications via the mobile app, including recommendations on what chemicals to add, and at what amounts, to ensure every pool is safe and crystal clear. For more information about Crystal Water Monitor, please visit .

