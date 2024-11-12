1909 Annual Gala Supports Next Generation Of Entrepreneurs In Palm Beach County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

West Palm Beach Non-Profit Organization Serves Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses with Affordable Workspace and Business Education Programs

- Danielle Casey, Co-Founder and Creative DirectorWEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1909 , a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County, hosted its annual gala benefiting Palm Beach County entrepreneurs and small businesses on November 1, 2024 at The Pelican Club in Jupiter, Florida. The event drew over 200 guests and raised nearly $170,000 to directly support 1909's expansion, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County.Widely regarded as the cornerstone of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in downtown West Palm Beach, 1909 currently supports over 230 entrepreneurs, technologists, innovators, creatives, and small business owners through its membership program. This program provides access to workspace, online and in-person programming, collaboration opportunities, mentorship, a business accelerator, and more. Since launching in 2018, 1909 has supported the launch and growth of over 100 businesses through its business education programs. Collectively, its members generate over $23 million in annual revenue and have raised more than $20 million in capital.“Our 4th Annual Gala was a night that reminded us why we're here-to shake things up, build our community from the inside out, and give local talent the platform they deserve,” said Danielle Casey, Co-Founder and Creative Director at 1909.“It's an absolute honor to witness this community rally behind our mission, not just with words but in real, impactful ways. This year, awarding Meghan McKenna, who is a long time 1909 Member and local female founder, our first-ever 1909 scholarship was a milestone that reflects what we stand for. Thank you to our incredible team-especially Monique Fabio, our Development Director-for making this event a success! We're grateful to our board, sponsors, and everyone who joined us to fuel our mission.“We were thrilled to announce the launch of our scholarship program, and we couldn't be more grateful to Stacy and Keith Palagye for kickstarting it with an incredible $30,000 donation,” added Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director at 1909.“In the early stages of entrepreneurship, uncertainty looms large, and scholarships help alleviate the burden of basic needs like workspace, mentorship, and business education. This support allows founders to focus fully on growing their businesses. Scholarships often provide the critical foundation needed to get these talented entrepreneurs off the ground, and we've already seen some go on to incredible success.”Gala sponsors included 35 Mules (FPL), Deco Builders, CITY Furniture, BIBC, JP Morgan, Robrady, Privet, Palm Beach Atlantic, Palm Beach Atlantic University, bundleIQ, Keiser University, Eisner Amper, Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, PATHOS, Whole Story Studio, AKA West Palm, Even Award, and Diana Barrett.About 19091909 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic growth of creators in Palm BeachCounty, offering members access to a one-of-a-kind, collaborative community, workspace,accelerator programs, and mentorship. 1909 was formed in 2018 to build the kind of space andcommunity that the founders - along with fellow Palm Beach County creators and innovators - sought for themselves. Since opening its doors, 1909 has welcomed many creators who have helped lead the organization forward and adapt where needed. We are proud to be creating an organization that allows talented people with unique perspectives to shape and contribute to the future for all of us. For more information visit weare1909/.

