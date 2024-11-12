AWAY TOGETHER - PREMIER GUEST EXPERIENCE TECHNOLOGY RECEIVES RECOGNITION WITH INDUSTRY LEADERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A local start-up company, Away Together, has made it to the final selection process of three of the industry's leading organizations. At the beginning of the year, CEO and co-founder, Melanie Brewer presented their award-winning platform at the CHTA (Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association) CHIEFS Technology competition. In the spring, Away Together took stage at the HFTP (Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals) HITEC E20X competition. Finally, in October, the company pitched at the AHLA (American Hotel and Lodging Association) Techovation presentation.

“It's clear that we're on to something,” said Brewer.“Travel remains a steady constant – people are eager to go out, meet people, explore new places, and experience different cultures. Our technology allows for people to connect and truly experience a location – safely and sustainably.”

Away Together is a mobile application that allows secure and sustainable communication for hotels to guests, and guest to guest. It showcases everything the hotel has to offer, including menus, amenities and up-sell opportunities, perfect for small to medium sized accommodations who don't have the financial resources, or the time, to create their own mobile application. Additionally, as opposed to rack cards in the lobby, Away Together allows for the location to advertise directly to the traveler, increasing the ability for a traveler to truly experience the culture and history of a location. By highlighting and bringing to the forefront opportunities for travelers to volunteer, immerse themselves in the culture, yet level the playing field for all participants. The application also promotes responsible tourism, encouraging visitors to support local businesses, and participate in sustainable practices. This not only helps in preserving local culture and heritage but also fosters a healthy relationship between the visitors and the community.

