Global Glucose Syrup Market To Grow Positively At A CAGR Of ~5% By 2030 Delveinsight

The glucose syrup is largely driven by its rising demand within the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the expanding uses and benefits of glucose syrup in the sector play a crucial role in sustaining its growth and widespread adoption across various markets, fueling the market's expansion throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading glucose syrup companies' market shares, challenges, glucose syrup market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market glucose syrup companies in the market.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global glucose syrup market during the forecast period.



In the application segment of the glucose syrup market, the food and beverages category had a significant revenue share in the glucose syrup market in 2023.



Notable glucose syrup companies such as Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Tereos FKS, Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, Shandong Zhonggu Starch Sugar Co., Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Manildra Group, HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Makendi WorldWide, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Dr. Oetker, Queen Fine Foods, Avebe U.A., and several others, are currently operating in the glucose syrup market.

In January 2024, Tate & Lyle PLC announced that the Australian Patent Office upheld their patent claims for the manufacturing and use of stabilized allulose syrup (made of glucose or corn), despite challenges from multiple organizations. This decision reinforces Tate & Lyle's leadership in allulose innovation, and they will continue to defend their patents against ongoing appeals. In October 2023, Tate & Lyle PLC announced a major investment in their corn wet mill in Boleráz, Slovakia. This investment will expand their production capacity for PROMITOR® Soluble Fibres, a leading non-GMO product used in healthier food and beverages.

Glucose Syrup Overview

Glucose syrup is a thick, sweet liquid made from the hydrolysis of starch, most commonly derived from corn, but also from potatoes, wheat, or other starch-rich plants. The process breaks down starch into glucose molecules, resulting in a syrup high in sugar content and with various viscosities, depending on the level of hydrolysis. As a sweetener, it is less sweet than traditional sugar (sucrose) but offers unique functional benefits that make it popular in the food industry. Its versatility allows it to act as a thickener, preservative, and texture enhancer in products like candies, baked goods, and soft drinks. Unlike granulated sugar, glucose syrup helps maintain moisture, prevent crystallization, and improve the shelf life of foods.

In commercial baking, glucose syrup provides additional benefits that enhance the sensory experience of foods. For example, it is commonly used in confections such as fudge and taffy because it keeps these treats soft and chewy, which is ideal for creating the desired texture. Furthermore, it plays a role in controlling freezing points in ice creams and frozen desserts, helping them remain scoopable and smooth. Due to its widespread application, glucose syrup is also a cost-effective alternative to regular sugar, making it appealing for large-scale production. However, some health experts caution against its high sugar content, as excessive consumption can contribute to various health issues like obesity and diabetes.

Glucose Syrup Market Insights

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global glucose syrup market in the coming years, driven by sustained demand from key industries and the emergence of new applications. Advances in food processing and the introduction of products targeting health-conscious consumers are expected to support ongoing market growth. Furthermore, the rising use of glucose syrup in non-food sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the glucose syrup market in North America.

Glucose syrup plays a crucial role in products like candies, gummies, and chocolates, as it prevents crystallization and ensures a smooth texture. Brands such as Mars and Haribo rely on glucose syrup to maintain product consistency and extend shelf life. It is also used in cough syrups and liquid medications for its soothing properties, helping to mask bitter flavors and enhance taste, making it easier for consumers to take medicine. Additionally, glucose syrup is a key ingredient in health supplements like vitamins and energy bars, where it acts as a binder and provides a quick energy source.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the glucose syrup market in the United States remains strong, fueled by ongoing product innovation and the broadening of its use across various industries. As consumer preferences shift toward healthier options, manufacturers are expected to create glucose syrup blends and alternatives that align with regulatory standards and the demand for reduced-sugar products.

In summary, the glucose syrup market in the United States continues to grow, thanks to its versatile applications across multiple industries. Its functional benefits, widespread use, and adoption by leading manufacturers ensure its ongoing importance and expansion in the global market.

Glucose Syrup Market Dynamics

The glucose syrup market is shaped by various key dynamics that reflect its diverse applications, changing consumer preferences, and evolving supply chain structures. The demand for glucose syrup has been on the rise, driven by the growing global consumption of processed foods and beverages , which rely on this ingredient for its sweetness and textural properties. The market is also benefitting from an increasing preference for natural and organic ingredients , which has led to innovations in the production of glucose syrup derived from non-GMO and organic corn, rice, and other starch sources.

The market is also influenced by regional factors. In regions like North America and Europe, the growing awareness about health and wellness among consumers has prompted a shift toward low-sugar, high-fructose alternatives, affecting the demand for traditional glucose syrup. Meanwhile, in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, the demand for glucose syrup is escalating due to urbanization , a growing middle-class population, and a rise in disposable income , which increases the consumption of processed food products and beverages. This regional segmentation creates a mixed demand scenario, where traditional glucose syrup is still widely used in emerging markets, while developed regions are experiencing a shift towards healthier alternatives.

Supply chain dynamics, including fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as corn, wheat, and other starches, play a crucial role in shaping the market. The cost of these raw materials can have a significant impact on the price of glucose syrup , influencing the overall market dynamics. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to more efficient production processes, which help to reduce the cost of production. However, geopolitical factors and trade restrictions may disrupt supply chains, leading to price volatility and supply shortages in certain regions.

Sustainability and environmental concerns

are becoming increasingly important in the glucose syrup market. With the rising demand for eco-friendly production processes, companies are focusing on improving the sustainability of their operations. This includes reducing energy consumption, using renewable energy sources, and adopting more sustainable packaging. Furthermore, the push for reducing sugar intake in food products is prompting the industry to explore alternative sweeteners, such as stevia and erythritol, which may present challenges to the traditional glucose syrup market but also create opportunities for product diversification and innovation.

