Artera Government Solutions Grows Leadership Team To Continue Support Of Federal Agencies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera , the SaaS digital leader in patient communications, announces new leadership for Artera Solutions: Kari Baldonado as General Manager; Marsha Laird-Maddox as Senior Director of Strategy and Operations; and Matt Beirne as Director of Growth & Strategy.

Artera Government Solutions, a business unit of Artera, is an established patient communications leader in the federal space. In 2023, Artera acquired AudioCARE, a leading on-premise patient communications solution provider for federal agencies, including the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and the Indian Health Service, for more than 30 years. Today, the AudioCARE team and AudioCARE suite of products are part of the Artera Government Solutions Business Unit.

Kari Baldonado Named General Manager, Artera Government Solutions

Kari Baldonado has been promoted to General Manager, Artera Government Solutions. Baldonado is a seasoned leader managing cross-functional teams, multi-million dollar budgets and has spent more than 20 years in healthcare IT. Baldonado previously led Artera's Oracle Health channel team, joining Artera more than two years ago. Prior to Artera, she spent 17 years at Cerner Corporation leading teams across the organization including consulting, product, and customer experience.

Marsha Laird-Maddox Named Senior Director, Strategy and Operations, Artera Government Solutions

Marsha Laird-Maddox has been promoted to Senior Director of Strategy and Operations for Artera Government Solutions. This is an expansion of Laird-Maddox's role for the last three years at Artera, leading federal program management and federal business development. Laird-Maddox has more than 20 years of experience in product innovation, program and project management, new market entry and performance optimization across multiple domains in healthcare IT. Prior to Artera, she spent 18 years at Cerner Corporation.

Matt Beirne Joins Artera as Director, Federal Growth & Strategy

Matt Beirne joins Artera as Director of Federal Growth and Strategy, bringing more than 13 years of healthcare experience including deep expertise in healthcare IT, strategy and sales to advance healthcare quality. Beirne joins Artera from Oracle Cerner, where he was responsible for driving new business across multiple federal agencies and fortifying strategic partnerships for the company's federal healthcare business unit.

"As Artera's federal business has scaled over the past two years, it was an easy decision to elevate top talent, form a dedicated Business Unit, and enhance the leadership team with government expertise," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and co-founder of Artera. "We take great pride in delivering exceptional healthcare experiences for American Indians and Alaska Natives, and the heroes who serve(d) our country. These investments will accelerate our progress in the federal sector, streamlining pharmacy, scheduling, financial and clinical communications, and ensuring IHS beneficiaries, service members, veterans and their families receive the timely and compassionate care they deserve."

About Artera

Artera

is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, the company is trusted by 800+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate more than 2 billion communications annually, reaching over 100 million patients. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email, voice, and secure chat), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Artera Government Solutions (AGS), an Artera business unit, is the leading provider of patient communication technology to federal agencies, including the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and a growing number of Indian Health Service sites. AGS builds on the 30-year legacy of AudioCARE, now an Artera Company, by providing federal agencies with a comprehensive suite of patient communication tools, including SaaS technology and AudioCARE on-premise solutions, in order to enhance patient care, support medication adherence, and increase operational efficiency.

For more information, visit .

Forward-looking statements: These statements are based on current information and are subject to change without notice. They may not be accurate or reliable, and actual events may differ from those projected.

Disclaimer of responsibility: The company is not responsible for the correctness, completeness, or accuracy of the statements made herein. Any claims for damages based on the press release are hereby excluded.

Right to make changes: Artera reserves the right to make changes without notice in design, specifications, and models. The only warranty Artera makes is the express written warranty extended on the sale of its service(s) and/or product(s).

SOURCE Artera

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED