Leading Beauty Brand Opens Investment Opportunity

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WETHRIVV, a leading brand in aesthetics, hair, health, and longevity, announces the launch of its Regulation CF offering on the PicMii Crowdfunding platform. This announcement comes as the company continues to demonstrate significant market traction with thousands of customers worldwide, celebrity partnerships, and extensive recognition.







The company recently welcomed award-winning actor, director, writer, and environmentalist Matthew Modine as a brand ambassador. "WeThrivv is committed to creating products that are non-toxic, derived from nature and that are proven to work. That's why I am so pleased to join them and help them deliver their core message: Do what you can to age gracefully, be wise about what you put on your skin to improve your appearance and embrace the people, places, and things that help you thrive," remarks Modine.

"We are thrilled that Matthew Modine is joining the WeThrivv family," said Sanjay Batra. "Matthew's dedication to environmental issues and holistic wellness and his passion for living a vibrant life fits naturally with our mission to help our customers use natural remedies to look and feel their best at every phase of life."

WETHRIVV has garnered significant media attention, with features in Forbes, BYRDIE, Glamour, Instyle, Marie Claire, Seventeen, and Today. The company has also been recognized as one of OprahDaily's Hair Growth Products That Work.

With its research laboratory at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, WETHRIVV has developed a portfolio of professional and consumer products backed by an Advisory Board of internationally recognized leaders in dermatology, and plastic surgery. The company's products are available through multiple channels, including direct-to-consumer, Amazon, international distributors, and select medical offices.

Investors interested in participating in WETHRIVV's growth can now invest through PicMii Crowdfunding's platform. The Regulation CF offering provides an opportunity for both accredited and non-accredited investors to own shares in WETHRIVV, with investment tiers starting at $495.41.

