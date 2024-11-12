QIIB Announces Prize Winners Of 'Joud' Savings Account Third Monthly Draw

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced the 10 lucky winners of the monthly prizes for its 'Joud' savings account, a unique product that offers customers opportunities to win a variety of cash prizes throughout the year, including monthly, quarterly, and annual draws, with a grand prize of QR1mn.

This marks the third draw since the launch of the 'Joud' savings account.

The draw took place at the QIIB headquarters, in the presence of senior officials and a representative from the of Commerce and Industry.

The winners of the QR10,000 prizes for the October 2024 draw are:

Ibrahim Saeed Al-Mohannadi, Akram Mohammed Emar, Temadher Khalifa Al Maadeed, Yousuf Shaaban Alsada, Hassan Abdulla Al Hammadi, Mohammed Ali Al-Marri, Maryam Yousef Al-Awadhi, Mahbooba Hamed Bin Silm, Eman Jaber Aljabri, Mohammed Jassim Sadiq.

It is important to emphasise that the 'Joud' savings account stands out as a competitive product, offering a wide range of benefits to QIIB customers. Among the most attractive features is the chance to win significant cash prizes.

In addition to these opportunities, account holders benefit from quarterly dividends, as well as the flexibility to make deposits and withdrawals based on their needs.

The total number of prizes for the 'Joud' savings account from QIIB is 141 throughout the year. This includes the highly anticipated annual grand prize of QR1mn, 20 quarterly prizes (five per quarter) each valued at QR50,000, and 120 monthly prizes (10 per month) each worth QR10,000.

Every QIIB customer with a 'Joud' savings account is eligible to participate in these draws.