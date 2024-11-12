Doha Bank Enhances Banking Experience For Dpay Customers With New Mobile Banking App Features

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha announced the launch of their updated Doha Bank Mobile app. DPay customers, specifically WPS salary workers, can now enjoy enhanced banking convenience with digital services that are further streamlined, simplified, and secured.

The latest update enables DPay customers to instantly view their account statements, providing greater oversight to track finances effectively. The primary enhancement to the mobile banking app is the new capability for DPay customers to send money internationally with ease and confidence, as the app now offers secure transactions and competitive foreign exchange rates. Furthermore, in celebration of the launch Doha Bank is waiving international transfer fees for the first three transactions, allowing customers to make cost-effective transfers to their home countries.

Dimitrios Kokosioulis, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Doha Bank said in a statement:“We are committed to promoting inclusivity by ensuring that all customers, across different segments, are well served. These app enhancements provide convenient and secure services that will empower DPay customers to take control of their finances more efficiently, whilst aligning with our vision to be a digital-first, customer-centric bank.”

In addition to these upgrades, DPay customers can now pay their Ooredoo, Vodafone, and Kahramaa bills directly from their mobile devices, providing a seamless solution for managing essential payments for this customer segment. Doha Bank is at the forefront of Qatar's financial services by investing in digital innovations that enhance the customer experience through advanced banking tools. The Doha Bank Mobile Banking app prioritizes security and user experience and as such features robust security measures to give customers peace of mind whilst they navigate their banking needs.